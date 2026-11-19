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Edgar in the Red Room at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Dates: March 2 – 14, 2027

Venue: Upstairs at the Gatehouse · London · 1 North Rd, Highgate Village, London N6 4BD, United Kingdom

Type: Musical | Box office: +44 20 8340 3488

The death of Edgar Allan Poe remains one of literature’s great unsolved mysteries. Through music, movement, projections and shadow play, this theatrical experiment follows Poe through a haunting and hallucinatory re-imagining of his final nightmare. The Shylock Project is a group of multidisciplinary artists from Central New York who have performed original works to sold out audiences in the United States, Canada, and the UK. After a successful run at the Hope Theatre in 2026, “Edgar” returns to London after being named an “Assessor’s Choice” by the Off-West End Awards (and under consideration for five “Offie” awards) and the “Outstanding English Production” winner of the Montreal Fringe Festival.

“Magical...a fever dream.” (Intermission Magazine)

“A frenzied adventure into the writer’s mind.” (Toronto Star)

“Flippin’ impressive...a testament to what’s possible on the small stage with dedication, dreams and a dash of madness.” (Forget the Box, Montreal)

“Some of the best non-blockbuster musical numbers in the game.” (Everything Theatre)

“A haunting, playful fever dream that blurs theatre, music and shadow into a lovingly macabre tribute to Edgar Allan Poe.” (A Young(ish) Perspective)

“This is a ready troupe, ready in talent and scope for the next (larger) stage.” (Lost in Translation)

“Edgar in the Red Room is a great time, offering a wonderful balance of fun, poignancy and Gothic thrills that will entertain Poe fans and everyone else.” (North West End UK)

“A whimsical and eccentric spin on Edgar Allan Poe’s story leading up to his death, Edgar in the Red Room is enjoyable and a promising early developmental work.” (Operation Live Theatre)



Runtime: approximately 90 minutes. Age Guidance 12+. Book, music, and lyrics by Matt Chiorini and Greg Giovanini. Direction by Matt Chiorini and Maya June Dwyer.

Age recommendation:

12+

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