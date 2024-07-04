Review: MEDEA GOSPERIA, Cockpit Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caribbean landscapes and musical interludes are not typically associated with the monstrous Medea. However, in Medea Gosperia, Thee BLACK SWAN reimagines Euripides’ classic Greek myth through a fusion of diverse musical styles, showcasing the exceptional vocal talent of its ensemble.

As the classic myth goes, Medea has just betrayed her family and fled her homeland with her new husband, Jason, only to have him abandon her for the younger Glauce, the beautiful daughter of King Creon. Stateless and driven by a thirst for revenge, Medea devises a chilling plan to punish Jason for his betrayal.

Medea’s actions are clearly violent and destructive, yet with our titular character rooted centre stage throughout the action, we begin to focus on the protective mother and passionate lover underneath.

"Musical" suggests a certain genre, but the most unique aspect of this performance is the eclectic fusion of musical styles. Medea Gosperia blends gospel, opera, lovers rock, and jazz, crafting a surprisingly delightful musical experience.

The music has been collaboratively devised by the ensemble and Sam Berglite, creating a score where each character plays to the unique vocal strengths of the actor. Songs move seamlessly between opera and gospel, jazz and rock, highlighting the conflicting perspectives of the characters.

Joseph Charles, founder of Thee BLACK SWAN and director of the show, said, “I wanted to work with the ensemble to represent our different rhythms, to show that all music is equally valuable and should be accessible to all.” Each genre and vocal style has its moment to shine, and although this detracts from the show's coherent vision, it consistently enriches the imagery behind each individual character.

Natasha Agarwal delivers a powerful performance as Medea, her first notes as a powerful operatic soprano is unexpected and astounding. Amanda White as The Nurse, serves as the maternal heart of the show, her rich voice grounding us each time she returns to the stage.

While the performers' vocal talents are indisputable, the storytelling falls short. The blocking is overly simplistic, and the physical presence of many of the characters did not match the dynamism conveyed by their voices.

It seems as though Joseph Charles has used this myth not to reimagine the classic myth, but as a platform to showcase classically trained actors and singers of diverse heritage. The result is an impressive display of truly exceptional vocal talent.

Medea Gosperia is at the Cockpit Theatre until 20 July

Photo Credit: Darien Charles

