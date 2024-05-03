Review: MARIE FAUSTIN: SORRY I'M LATE, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“There’s no greater business than somebody else’s business”

Before Marie Faustin takes the stage for Marie Faustin: Sorry I’m Late, we are given an opening performance by Sydney Washington, one of Faustin’s friends who has traveled with her from New York to London. Washington does a great job of warming up the crowd, discussing a range of topics including her experiences of being a “bottle girl” in a nightclub and dealing with loose men on the subway in New York City.

As soon as Faustin takes the stage, she immediately jumps right in, creating a conversational atmosphere with the audience. She designates a table of audience members in the front row as the “rich table” and begins by talking about her experiences flying first class. Her style of comedy is a fantastic mix of storytelling and crowdwork, pausing during her tales to to ask the audience members questions and see just how relatable she is.

Even though she’s had some pretty unique experience, like being the voice of SkinnyPop popcorn, many of Faustin’s stories are very relatable, leading to a vocal audience responding to her different anecdotes. Whether its discussing people oversharing on TikTok, dealing with a range of Uber drivers, wanting a “romcom romance” or simple being in your 30s, Fautin has the audience roaring with laughter at even the most basic things. One of my favourite stories in the show involved Faustin taking a “Chinatown bus” to Washington, D.C. with a suitcase full of food, leading to an interesting encounter with police.

Faustin is an incredibly expressive comedian, constantly moving around the stage and making facial expressions as she reacts to her own stories and to conversations with audience members. A perfect example of this is her recalling the time she went skiing and how the higher up she got on the mountain, the more of a rich white woman she became, throwing out references as she mimes going up on the ski lift. She also has what some have told her is an “evil laugh,” which is very contagious and at times has audience members simply laughing along with her without any jokes! While her crowdwork tends to be very teasing, it is never mean, making for a delightful atmosphere.

Marie Faustin: Sorry I’m Late is a great hour of comedy that will have the audience laughing along with Faustin’s “evil laugh.” Faustin is a fantastic storyteller who uses her anecdotes and crowdwork to immediately have the crowd rooting for her, making for good energy that lasts throughout the show.

Marie Faustin: Sorry I’m Late runs until 4 May at Soho Theatre.

