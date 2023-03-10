Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: KITES, VAULT Festival

Review: KITES, VAULT Festival

A cute tale of friendship and femininity with great potential.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Review: KITES, VAULT Festival Irish theatre company LipZinc brings a cute tale of friendship and femininity to VAULT Festival. Writer and performer Tzarini Meyler follows two girls from afternoons spent flying kites to maturity in post-war Cork. She's joined by Ana Canals as Angela, who moves to her mum's Irish hometown from Spain after her dad dies. Their cultural clash smooths just like Angela's accent does as their bond solidifies.

They play and talk and dance in scenes tied by the voiceover of an older woman (Kate Firth) who makes a bedtime story out of their lives. From childhood to womanhood, female affection hasn't changed much according to Meyler's perspective. While Kites is a lovely piece of theatre, it would perhaps benefit from a longer running time so she can explore the themes she hints at, instead of discarding them quickly.

Meaningful passages get lost in the wind as the narrative unfolds and Kitty and Angela's intimacy grows. Meyler seems to hint at a homosexual subtext, but leaves it up in the air without much acknowledgement. The pair share a profound look before pulling away, overwhelmed or maybe ashamed. Sexual orientation isn't the only element that creeps up subtly but remains unaddressed.

Angela is scarred by the war, Kitty lives in an abusive home. The implication that they're kids and they don't really know how to speak about certain experiences isn't enough to grant this uneven approach. Still, the show displays all the elements necessary to develop into an accomplished biographical fiction. Strong performances and exceptional chemistry would blossom further with more attention to detail.

Meyler's empathetic style has the capacity to make this a polished drama filled with escapism. Her writing has a bittersweet vein, vividly depicting how the weight of expectations can mar and taint the power of imagination. It would be interesting to see Kites focus more on the character's reality and how Irish history comes into play as they bury their feelings for one another and plunge into melancholic disillusionment.

The company have a clear vision, starting from Connor Dee's soothing instrumental music that plays before the show starts. It sounds like something straight out of a Ghibli film and gives it a magical vibe from the get-go. The actors are colourful against the black-box stage by Rory Meyler while costumes come out of cardboard boxes as for a dress-up playdate. Ultimately, the text just needs a tad more depth for Kites to achieve its full potential.

Kites runs at VAULT Festival until 12 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.

Photo Credit: Juan Sánchez




Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A ST Photo
Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
Due to demand, the first release of tickets for Streetcar sold out in record time, however the current run has been extended by one week and further tickets will be released for sale from 11am on Monday 13 March.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of CAKE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of CAKE
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Cake, embarking on tour beginning next week! Cake will be venturing on a UK tour from 13 March 2023, starting at the Mayflower Studios, Southampton. 
Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrêmes a Photo
Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre in May
Choreographer and Director of Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May. 
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHIL Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End. London Theatre Week Extension: get tickets from £15.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: GUSH, VAULT FestivalReview: GUSH, VAULT Festival
March 9, 2023

Gush is an unassuming comedy with big stand-up vibes until its real nature is revealed. The show takes an abrupt u-turn right before the end, unveiling the writer’s plea. Will Armstrong directs with explosive energy, leaning into the initial weakness of the narrative and juxtaposition between Neil’s cheeriness and the dramatic sound design.
Review: THE NET KILL, VAULT FestivalReview: THE NET KILL, VAULT Festival
March 9, 2023

Back at VAULT Festival for another rollicking production, Incognito Theatre take their humour seriously. The company deliver a smooth, entertaining comedy that’s unpretentious but well-calibrated in its refinement. Catherine Cranfield directs Angus Castle-Doughty, Charlie MacVicar, Daniel Whitlam, Alex Maxwell, and George John with a sleek and expressive physical vision.
Review: REMYTHED, VAULT FestivalReview: REMYTHED, VAULT Festival
March 8, 2023

ReMythed zhuzhes up a series of fables, giving it a queer spin, to put what many consider “modern concepts” in perspective and combating LGBTQ+ erasure. They rejig handed-down tales from all over the world, questioning identities, challenging heteronormativity as well as “traditional values”. The company are a delight. 
Review: FANBOY, VAULT FestivalReview: FANBOY, VAULT Festival
March 8, 2023

Sellman-Leava’s piece was only a work-in-progress at the last pre-pandemic VAULT Festival. Since then, it’s had a run at Edinburgh last summer and a subsequent tour, growing into a surprisingly introspective and revelatory exploration of the effects of fanship.
Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola TheatreReview: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre
March 7, 2023

Tim Edge’s new play is technically stunning and infused with striking visuals, but a narrative let-down. Joseph Ed Thomas’ lighting and Kavanagh’s sound design are what makes Under The Black Rock.
share