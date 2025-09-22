Review: HEXMOOR WIZARDING PRISON, Inventive Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hexmoor Wizarding Prison, created by Sam Shearman and written and directed by Tanner Paul, invites audience members to explore a mysterious wizarding prison under Alcotraz Penitentiary, another alcohol-fueled prison theatre experience from Inventive Productions. There are three levels of tickets - the “Apprentice,” which gives you three cocktails, the “Enchanter,” which gives you an extra cocktail and a “Wizard Licence” souvenir, and the “Sorcerer,” which gives you not only an extra cocktail and a “Wizard Licence” souvenir, but also a custom-made wand (thanks to a partnership with Willbotts Wands).

The story behind Hexmoor may appear simple at first, but things are much more complicated than they seem. Audience members are told that they are to be sent to Hexmoor as they have committed “magical misdeeds,” with a few prisoners being asked what they did in order to receive such a punishment. After being introduced to Cordelia, the woman in charge of Hexmoor, audiences are sent to their cells and told to put on green and white jumpsuits, ready to begin their lifetime sentences at the wizarding prison. Each cell fits around six people on both benches and stools, along with a prop toilet and sink that can be used as tables for drinks.

Throughout the 105-minute experience, “prisoners” are introduced to a range of characters who haunt the halls of Hexmoor. There’s the previously mentioned Cordelia, who rules Hexmoor with an iron fist (and, if the rumours are true, some dark magic of her own), Jamie, a human guard from Indianapolis who has been transferred from his job at the Indianapolis Zoo, a tiefling guard, and a fellow prisoner, who warns new prisoners about the fact that multiple inmates have been disappearing in the past two months. There are a few tidbits of information on the walls of the cells in newspaper clippings and advertisements, but most of the world-building comes from the performers, whose dialogue is full of exposition about Hexmoor and the magical world surrounding it.

The performers go down the cells, giving the same information to each group and bringing them on the same “quest” at different times, while also randomly popping in and speaking with prisoners about a range of topics. The new prisoners learn about a prophecy involving the mysterious and powerful Cardinal Wand, as well as the return of the evil Hollow King, being encouraged to find the Chosen One and ensure they make the right choice before the clock strikes midnight. It is a bit awkward, however, to be told to find the Chosen One, and then be told that prisoners are not allowed to leave their cells, having to wait in the hopes that a performer will come speak to them.

There is also an issue with timing, especially if one is seated in the final cell and has yet to receive any information, simply sitting and sipping on a cocktail while the action happens around them. Sometimes the bartenders would bring cocktails over in the middle of a performer delivering lines, with the performer typically dropping whatever they were doing and moving on to another cell, sometimes meaning key information is lost. Even before entering the cells, there are sometimes characters speaking at the end of a long hallway, making it difficult to hear what they are saying and missing out on some exposition. There is also quite a bit of sound bleeding in from other rooms of the experience, which spoils some parts of the different adventures one has outside of the cells of Hexmoor.

In terms of the set, there are some parts that are incredibly detailed, including an office which has some moving portraits and a magical fireplace, and an impressive wand shop (the performer playing Cordelia also plays the wand shop’s owner, her twin sister, Jane), but audience members only spend a few minutes in each. It is also a bit strange to enter a wand shop and have no one receive a wand, instead only receiving lollipops and being sent straight back to Hexmoor’s cells. The prison itself is decently designed, though having all of the action take place down a single long corridor makes it difficult to see some of the scenes between characters.

The three cocktails are all delicious, though some more information on what exactly they are would have been appreciated. Two of the three cocktails have some impressive “magical” qualities to them, only enhancing the Hexmoor experience! The fourth cocktail appeared to be some kind of sparkling gold liquid in a glass bottle, shimmering from the cells of those who had purchased the “Enchanter” and “Sorcerer” tickets. Unfortunately, those in the final few cells served have little time to enjoy their final cocktail, as visitors are quickly escorted out after the final scene with no time to relax and enjoy the rest of their drink.

Ultimately, Hexmoor is a cocktail experience with an interesting concept, fun actors and delicious drinks, but struggles in terms of pacing. There is a solid amount of worldbuilding, but more details in the prison itself would really enhance the audience experience as a whole, allowing people to unlock even more secrets at Hexmoor. As it has only just begun performances, one can only imagine improvements that will be made in the following months to ensure an even more magical experience for visitors - sorry, prisoners.

Hexmoor is currently running through December 2026 inside Alcotraz Penitentiary.

