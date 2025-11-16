Review: HANDLE WITH CARE, Battersea Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At Battersea Arts Centre,

where the walls still mutter about that fire they once endured,

a lonely cardboard box sits onstage

like a cat pretending not to want attention.

The audience settles. The lights hush.

Then one brave soul stands up,

cracks the seal,

and suddenly we are all in the show

whether we planned to be or not.

Cards appear.

Instructions bloom.

Chaos tiptoes in wearing a cheeky grin.

Feel free to zoom in. Or not. Photo credit: Ans Brys

Some scenes arrive with names so mysterious

they deserve their own art-house trailers.

Not Here, Not Now feels like a cosmic shrug

and then makes you question your entire relationship with theatre,

authorship, time, and whether any of us

ever know what we are doing here.

Another scene barges in like it owns the place.

Six Minutes Of Chaos is exactly that.

Imagine a room full of strangers

playing improvised pinball within their own confidence levels.

Some leap onstage like caffeinated heroes.

Others stay put and let the storm bounce politely off them.

Either way, it is oddly joyful,

a tiny revolution powered by pure silliness.

Caps get handed out with labels like a backstage fever dream.

Tasks are shuffled around.

People who never planned to speak

end up running the room for thirty seconds.

People who came to hide

get caught smiling despite themselves.

It is theatre without theatre

and performance without performers,

other than the dozens of us who suddenly realise

we are the entire cast list.

A show with more twists than a bowl of fusilli. Photo credit: Ans Brys

Then comes the finale.

A whisper of fire.

A theatrical tease.

A little tongue-in-cheek warning

about a blaze that does not actually happen

because Battersea Arts Centre has had quite enough

of real flames for one lifetime.

The joke lands with a spark of mischief

and everyone laughs twice

once at the idea

and once at the relief.

The box closes.

We clap for each other.

We walk out glowing a bit brighter

as if we have shared a secret

we cannot quite explain.

Handle With Care, this playful circus of audience invention

comes from Ontroerend Goed,

who began life as a poetry collective.

Ontroerend Goed's Handle With Care continues on tour.

Photo credit: Ans Brys

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...