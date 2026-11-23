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Every year, I encourage anyone who enjoys a pantomime, or simply needs some festive family entertainment, to seek out their local production. Yes, the Palladium does a good job of it, but there is something particularly valuable about the local panto. They are often afforded greater licence to be cheeky and provide an opportunity for younger talent to flourish on a professional stage. For many drama school graduates, it is their first job outside of training, and for audiences, it can be a wonderful place to catch some seriously good performances.

At the Lyric Hammersmith, Joel Horwood takes the familiar story of Cinderella and gives it a distinctly contemporary, politically charged makeover. With an evil stepmother in the shape of Suella Braverman and a kingdom with Castle Brexit, there is plenty of material to play with. The ingredients are certainly there, and the performances are strong, but the magic doesn’t quite materialise and, by the second act, both children and adults seem a little restless.

Donna Berlin as Suella

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

A successful pantomime relies on a few rather important fixtures, and chief among them is a good panto dame. Pantomime evolves, and budget and interpretation will inevitably influence its traditions, but the dame remains a fundamental part of the recipe. Colin Burnicle is fantastic as stepsister Muruduth, but his Fairy Kween is given less to work with. The character feels underwritten and never quite finds its place in the story. I wonder whether the production might have been better served by giving the role a more substantial purpose or reconsidering its inclusion altogether.

This points towards a wider issue with the production: seemingly everyone is trying to be the comedy act, with every character vying for the biggest laugh or the next gag. The result is a lack of contrast. There is little to root for or be frightened of because everything is played for a laugh. Pantomime is allowed a generous degree of silliness, but it still needs light and shade. Without it, the audience has little reason to invest in the journey.

Chrissie Bhima as Cinderella

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

I have no doubt about Joel Horwood’s capabilities as a writer, but this feels like a script that needed another draft. There are some clever and astute political observations that will certainly keep the adults in the room entertained. But the references, both political and related to modern youth culture, feel dated.

A musical take on Chappell Roan’s "Hot To Go!" is a prime example. Replacing the original chorus with the spelling-out of S-H-O-E-F-I-T feels like a missed opportunity, and the result doesn't quite have the impact it might have hoped for. The wider musical choices are similarly mixed. I appreciate the difficulty of keeping a pantomime musically current, particularly when pop culture moves at such a pace, but I would much rather hear a few well-chosen classics than the repetitive motif of Billie Eilish’s 2023 "What Was I Made For?".

The plot is where these creative choices begin to have a more significant impact. Pantomime should absolutely be allowed to take liberties with a familiar story, but here, some of Cinderella’s most fundamental plot points struggle to make it through intact. Key moments are either skipped over or rushed through to make room for comedic interludes. The magic wearing off at midnight is an important detail that deserves more than a passing mention. These are the foundations of a story most of us know by heart, but they still need to be established for those encountering it for the first time.

Pantomime may be light entertainment, but a sweet, warm-hearted sentiment is an important part of its appeal. It is a brilliant way of introducing young audiences to theatre – showing them that a story can entertain while inspiring and educating. Here, Cinderella declares that the kingdom has been built on evil foundations and should therefore be allowed to collapse so that it can be rebuilt. A potentially interesting thought, particularly in this setting, but one that is hardly explored before we are propelled back into another gag that has already had its outing in the first act. The sentiment is there, but the storytelling doesn’t quite give it the space to mean anything.

There is real skill in making light entertainment. It is deceptively difficult to sustain a room, land a joke and keep audiences of different ages equally invested. The cast do their very best with what they have been given. Chrissie Bhima is overwhelmingly charismatic as Cinderella, with a belter of a voice, while Donna Berlin is terrific as Suella. I particularly loved Lauryn Redding as both Mikayla and Dandini. There are some genuinely sweet moments of audience participation, and the company clearly has the energy and ability to make this work.

The real star of the show is Janet Bird’s costume design – witty, bright and wonderfully considered. I probably spent more time analysing them than watching the action. I know I am not supposed to overanalyse a pantomime – I’m not being a Grinch! – but there is plenty here to admire. Suella’s green, Grinch-like coat, draped in cigarettes and topped off with a Trump-esque cap, is a particularly inspired creation. Add to that a pair of Rumpelstiltskin-esque trousers and shoes, and you have a marvellous collision of villains old and new.

Cinderella has all the makings of a terrific panto, but somewhere along the way the magic gets lost. A talented cast, inspired costumes and potential political mischief are let down by a production that never quite brings the ingredients together.

Cinderella runs at the Lyric Hammersmith until 3 Jan 2027

Photo Credits: Helen Murray

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 3 Savoy Theatre 11% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 19% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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