"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Watch Aubrey Matalon Perform 'Meant for More' From THE RADIUM GIRLS
Watch Aubrey Matalon sing “Meant for More” from the new horror-infused musical inspired by the true stories of the 1920s radium dial painters.
A new performance video featuring Aubrey Matalon singing “Meant for More” from the upcoming musical The Radium Girls has been released. Watch the performance below!
Inspired by the true stories of the radium dial painters of the 1920s, The Radium Girls is a horror-infused new musical exploring friendship, injustice and the fight to expose the truth.
The musical follows the young women who worked painting luminous watch dials with radium, unaware of the devastating health consequences of their exposure. Blending historical events with a contemporary musical score and elements of horror, the production explores the women's struggle for recognition and accountability.
The new video offers a preview of the musical's score through Matalon's performance of “Meant for More,” with videography by BPM Theatrical.
The Radium Girls is scheduled to run from March 20 through May 8. Additional production details and ticket information have not been provided.
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