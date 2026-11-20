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A new performance video featuring Aubrey Matalon singing “Meant for More” from the upcoming musical The Radium Girls has been released. Watch the performance below!

Inspired by the true stories of the radium dial painters of the 1920s, The Radium Girls is a horror-infused new musical exploring friendship, injustice and the fight to expose the truth.

The musical follows the young women who worked painting luminous watch dials with radium, unaware of the devastating health consequences of their exposure. Blending historical events with a contemporary musical score and elements of horror, the production explores the women's struggle for recognition and accountability.

The new video offers a preview of the musical's score through Matalon's performance of “Meant for More,” with videography by BPM Theatrical.

The Radium Girls is scheduled to run from March 20 through May 8. Additional production details and ticket information have not been provided.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 2 Prince Edward Theatre 10% 3 Bridge Theatre 9% 4 National Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 15% 2 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 10% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 10% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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