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Most first-time playwrights can only dream of creating a sell-out hit that's tenderly witty and full of meaning. Natasha Gordon, the first black British female playwright to have a play staged in the West End, managed to pull off this feat when her debut, Nine Night, was performed at The National Theatre in 2018, followed by a stint at Trafalgar Studios and then in America. For those who missed this very funny and achingly sad tragicomedy of grief, secrets, resentments and identity, a confident new revival directed by Amit Sharma is running at the Kiln Theatre until 9 January, 2027.

Jamaicans hold Nine Night, a drawn-out Caribbean wake tradition honouring the departed, concluding on the ninth night when the spirit of the deceased is believed to pass into the afterlife. This wake is for the much-loved Gloria (who we never meet as she's upstairs surrendering to cancer) and the action takes place in her 1970s-style kitchen, next to a room offstage where sound effects of the party can be heard. Libby Watson's detailed design is wonderful with green and orange wallpaper, a bar cart with pineapple ice bucket, sunburst clock, and family photos and crucifixes hung lovingly on walls.

Javone Prince as Robert and Gary McDonald as Uncle Vincent

Photo credit: Mark Senior

We observe the family – a fabulous cast of mainly black characters. There's Gloria's daughter Lorraine (an excellent Dani Moseley), who's given up her job to care for her mother. She bustles about chopping up vegetables to make soup for Gloria – and no, she doesn't want anyone else to help. There's a strong whiff of the martyr about her, not helped by added stress to host visitors when the wake begins after Gloria's death.

Dani Moseley as Lorraine

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Lorraine's politically correct daughter Anita (Ava Hinds-Jones), with unkempt hair and cargo pants, is "challenging the subtleties of discrimination" with her partner Nathan (unseen) by determining how long they can go without combing their hair before they feel – "Headlice?" her Auntie Maggie hilariously suggests – "pressure to conform."

Estella Daniels as Trudy and Ava Hinds-Jones as Anita

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Lorraine clashes with her gruff younger brother Robert (Javone Prince), who's wheeling and dealing on the phone and trying to be the big man. He's urging Lorraine to sell Gloria's house and she's not keen. Robert's unsympathetic to his stiff, white wife Sophie (Sonya Cassidy), who carries her own secret, as well as suffering from being parted from her racist mother.

Hints of Gloria's past creep in. Uncle Vincent (Gary McDonald), who has a penchant for white rum, enrages his wife Auntie Maggie (a superb role for Llewella Gideon) when there's mention of how he enjoyed dancing with Gloria.

Gideon's the standout scene-stealer as Auntie Maggie, a 70-something woman constantly judging everyone. She snoops around the fridge, throws out a cake she doesn't like the look of, and gets the best lines. When she discovers Anita's still breastfeeding her nine-month-old daughter, she cries: "Poor ting must be longing fi a piece of chicken."

Llewella Gideon as Auntie Maggie and Estella Daniels as Trudy

Photo credit: Mark Senior

The late arrival of Trudy, Gloria's eldest and half-sister to Lorraine and Robert, throws up deep-rooted bitterness. Trudy (a deliciously sassy Estella Daniels) is the child Gloria left behind when leaving Jamaica to emigrate to the UK. "Me was four years old when she look me dead inna de eye and tell me seh she a go to Ingland pon holiday." Although Lorraine delivers a sizzling speech in the final scene about how Gloria wanted Trudy, but in the end England didn't really want any of them.

Estella Daniels as Trudy

Photo credit: Mark Senior

In other hands this could have been a dry polemical piece, but Gordon's modern classic of a script and Sharma's able direction keeps it light and breezy, while heavier tensions simmer below. Dealing with the issues of Windrush and diaspora, punctuated by bursts of catchy calypso and reggae (sound design by Mwen), Nine Night is a generously warm-hearted and moving rendering of family grief and estrangement.

Nine Night runs until 9 January 2027.

Photo credits: Mark Senior

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 2 Savoy Theatre 8% 3 Prince Edward Theatre 8% 4 National Theatre 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 15% 2 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 14% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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