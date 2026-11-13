Review: HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF, Barbican Theatre

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“Just 'cause you feel it doesn't mean it's there.” A line from Radiohead’s “There, There” or a rather apt summing-up of Shakespeare’s Hamlet? Perhaps you don’t actually have to choose, as Christine Jones, Steven Hoggett and Thom Yorke’s 20-year project Hamlet Hail to the Thief has now come to fruition - and has taken up residence in the Barbican Theatre following last year’s première at Manchester’s Aviva Studios.

Famously Shakespeare’s longest play (with roughly 30,000 words and 4,000 lines), this take on Hamlet distils the story down to its key elements - interspersed with re-orchestrated fragments of songs from Radiohead’s 2003 album Hail to the Thief - and comes in with a running time of around 100 minutes. The most remarkable thing about this is that it really, really works. Of course some details are lost, but the storytelling is immaculate; in fact it harks back to the way Shakespeare himself would have worked, according to Yorke in the programme notes, by ensuring the text and music work together as one.

The overarching themes of the accidentally political Hail to the Thief align suspiciously well with Hamlet, with its existential dread and fears for future generations - Yorke had just become a father before writing this record, in contrast with Shakespeare having lost his son a few years prior to Hamlet’s first known performance. In 1600 there was a general sense of unease as Elizabeth I neared the end of her life with no named successor, with elements of this seeping into the world of the Prince of Denmark; in 2003 anti-war protests flooded the streets as George W. Bush launched America’s invasion of Iraq, and the increased feeling of terror this created comes out in audio format on Radiohead’s Grammy Award winning record. On a different level, both the play and the album form bridges between different phases of both Shakespeare and Radiohead’s careers.

Samuel Blenkin as Hamlet

Although not definitively set in the present day, there are plenty of contemporary elements to this dystopian vision of Elsinore - not least the set design from AMP Scenography feat. Sadra Tehrani and Lisa Duncan’s costume design. The suggestion of a music studio allows the live band to be seamlessly integrated, and the projections and video design (Will Duke) provide atmospheric detail as well as a solution for the depiction of the ghost of Hamlet’s father; having him initially represented by an eye looking into the camera also ramps up the Orwellian tone of the production.

Movement plays a key role in the show alongside the text and compositions, unlocking the final narrative door. Jess Williams’s choreography embraces the rough edges of the music, prioritising emotion and plot over polished perfection - it’s refreshing and engaging, lending an organic feel to what you witness onstage. The sequences featuring “There, There”, as well as Ophelia’s penultimate scene (backed by “Sail to the Moon”) are memorable examples.

Talking of Ophelia, one of the most radical moves in the production is to bring her out of the shadows somewhat, and give her agency. Having her also take on “To be or not to be” may repeat the words, but it doesn’t repeat the intention - instead it recontextualises the speech and allows Ophelia a moment of lucidity and contemplation before her tragic death. Ami Tredrea’s performance is incredibly moving.

The cast of Hamlet Hail to the Thief

Paul Hilton always excels in antagonistic roles; his portrayal of Claudius, whilst mostly evil, does display some complexities and nuances which keeps the audience interested - his Jaggeresque movement is particularly compelling. It’s Samuel Blenkin, however, who deserves the majority of the plaudits as the eponymous prince. Not only does his physicality perfectly suit the requirements of this production, but his delivery of the text feels completely natural and allows the weight of the emotion to really hit you. Easily one of the best portrayals of Hamlet I’ve ever seen.

The thrill of this production is the potential for new audiences to be opened up to Shakespeare, and understanding how different sections of the arts can work in conversation with one another. It’s an electrifying night at the theatre which will live long in the memories of every audience member.

Hamlet Hail to the Thief runs at Barbican Theatre until 23 January 2027

Photo credits: Manuel Harlan

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