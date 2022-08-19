Review: ALL THIS MUST PASS, Lion And Unicorn Theatre

All This Must Pass is Free School Lunch Theatre's latest contribution to fringe theatre, following on from Sisters Of Charity in 2021. They are quickly building a reputation for making work that "explodes form and hierarchy", often from a historical context.

All This Must Pass is a continuation of these themes, an hour-long production where "a woman embarks on a quest through time, travelling for hundreds of years through distant lands to discover who she came to be".

With the fervour of somebody who has just received a 23 and Me Gift Package, the central character is about to take the audience through history, more specifically, her history - from members of the royal family to accusers in the infamous Salem Witch Trials. She speaks on how each of these people, in their own way, have shaped who she is - often unconsciously. They are part of her blood.

Unlike other plays that explore lineage, this production does not force the audience to adorn rose-tinted glasses - with the protagonist openly admitting her distaste for some of her relatives. She instead grapples with an uncomfortable nostalgia, raising questions about the allowances we make for those we are connected to. What mistakes can we forgive? And does accountability cross generations?

The introspection is present throughout the performance, which would make for heavy-watching were it not for the moments of comedy intertwined throughout (particularly during a segment where she talks about a distant relative who had not one, not two...but four wives). In this, writer/director Aurelia Gage demonstrates a true talent for captivating her audience, interspersing laughter with heart-wrenching dialogue and sudden tonal shifts, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Initially, it is unclear what has promoted the protagonist's exploration into her past. However, it later becomes clear that the venture is spurred by a miscarriage, and she quickly begins to agonise over the fact that she knows so much about relatives (good and bad) from hundreds of years ago, but will never know this child.

The exploration of child loss within the production is utterly compelling, and powerfully performed by Aidan Morris (who oozes stage presence throughout). It's a sensitive and raw exploration into something that is just not talked about, despite the fact that one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage.

Throughout, this exploration into the past is guided through purposeful lighting and staging from stage designer Sophie Goodman and tech support from Beth Manicom, which helps transform the Lion and Unicorn's blackbox theatre into a place that sits outside of time and space.

In short, while grappling with topics that are easy to mismanage, All This Must Pass handles such issues with the grace they deserve, making for a particularly thought-provoking watch.

All This Must Pass is at Lion And Unicorn Theatre until 20th August, as part of the Camden Fringe Festival.

Photo Credit: Free School Lunch Theatre