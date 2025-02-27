Review: A DOLL'S HOUSE, Golden Goose Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What is the role of a mother in a family at its core? Who decided those roles? What happens when those roles and limitations are pushed? The New Rep Theatre Company’s production of Henrik Ibsen’s renowned play, A Doll’s House, takes us through the issues of these very provocative questions.

A Doll’s House is known for being a play that is not easy to perform. An emotionally dynamic, yet humorous, play about how much power a woman truly has within the household in terms of status and money. A complex play with a lot of pressure to be performed well - a play that not many would consider to stage as their first ever piece…

That’s where The New Rep comes in. A brand new theatre company made up of 19 young actors, with 17 of them being Italia Conti Graduates - 16 of which were from the most recent graduating year of 2024. With the shared belief that actors shouldn’t wait for permission to perform, they can simply create together, The company made their stage debut in late February with a play directed by their artistic director, David Knight.

Having your first ever performance, opening night, and press night all on the same evening is almost unheard of, but wow did they do it justice.

The company faced a few setbacks in terms of casting its leading role of Nora. However, stepping in at the very last minute, with only days to prepare, was Olivia Baird from Out of Pocket Theatre. Performing the entire piece with a script in hand can be a daunting task, even for actors who have spent decades on stage, but Baird took the risk and if it wasn’t for the fact you could see the book in her hand, you would never have known she took on the role less than a week ago. A true masterclass in lifting the words off of the page - beautifully acted, and dynamically powerful, Baird is definitely one to watch. I do hope she is able to work with the company more as her chemistry with the cast was stellar.

Andi Bickers and Edward Neale as Kristine and Krogstad, respectively, were also standouts in their own right. Bickers' ability to switch between comedy and serious tones created a genuine truth to Kristine, one that made the character relatable and one you want to root for despite the whirlwind of events going on around them. My focus was drawn to them for all the right reasons. I’m really looking forward to seeing what comes from Bickers in the future.

Neale as Krogstad was the perfect balance of a man on the edge and someone who is still trying to cling on. His intense nature, particularly towards the character of Nora, was beautifully paired with his emotionally vulnerable side he portrays with Kristine - I only wish there were more scenes with the two of them. An exceptional showcase from him.

Harry French as Torvald took audience members on a rollercoaster in following his emotional journey. Demonstrating French’s range of being able to go through all the stages of grief within just the second half of the play was interesting to watch. The character seemed to work really well for him, giving Torvald a ‘larger-than-life’ personality with a lot of depth to the role.

Dr Rank was played hilariously by Kim Whatmore. Providing most of the play’s comedic moments, while also creating a genuine softness and sincerity to Rank, despite the sometimes corrupted relationship between him and Nora. Another character I wish we were able to see more of! In particular his moments after the party, the last time we see him, were some of my favourite parts of the entire piece.

Annabel Bellew starred as Helene - the maid with a heart of gold. The scenes we got to see more of Helene were also some of the most heartwarming parts of the play. Bellew gave a wonderful performance, one that really grounded the play.

Direction by David Knight felt genuine - it’s clear he knows his cast well and was able to play to their strengths. There is a very apparent respect between actors and director. I’m of the firm belief that some of the best directors are actors too, and the work from Knight for this performance really does attest to that.

All in all, there was some really promising work from the company during its debut performance. An incredible display of talent and drive from all of the cast.

A Doll’s House at The Golden Goose Theatre until March 1

Photo images: The New Rep Theatre Company

