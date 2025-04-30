Rebecca Trehearn, Katie Cailean and More to Star in INDIGO UK Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has today been revealed for the UK premiere of INDIGO, which will run in Curve’s Studio Theatre from 26 June to 19 July this summer.

Leading the uplifting, heartwarming and groundbreaking new musical will be LOOSE WOMEN and THE BILL’s Lisa Maxwell, Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Trehearn and newcomer Katie Cailean.

With music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis and a book by Kait Kerrigan, INDIGO celebrates the bonds that unite a family and tells the story of three generations of women navigating their need to reach one another.

LOOSE WOMEN and THE BILL’s Lisa Maxwell will play Elaine, a firecracker 63-year-old who is rebelling against the impacts of a recent early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn (SHOW BOAT, Gillian Lynne Theatre) will play Beverly, Elaine’s good-hearted daughter who is trying to hold together the great life she has built from a rocky past and Katie Cailean will make her professional stage debut as Emma, Beverly’s autistic and non-speaking daughter who shares her whip-smart feelings and gifts of synesthesia with the audience.

Completing the cast are Nuno Queimado (HAMILTON, Victoria Palace Theatre) as Beverly’s husband Rick, Hugo Rolland (101 DALMATIANS, UK tour) as local teenager Tyler and Tania Mathurin (COME FROM AWAY, Phoenix Theatre) as social worker Alicia. Inès Mazdon Delas will make her Curve debut as understudy for the role of Emma.

Elaine is starting to forget. Beverly wishes she wouldn’t remember. Emma just wants her family back. When her mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Beverly and her husband Rick open their home to care for her. While adjusting to their new circumstances, Beverly’s daughter Emma - a non-speaking autistic teenager with synaesthesia - unexpectedly crashes back into her life. Her arrival forces Beverly and Rick to confront the past and learn whether they can become the family Emma so desperately needs.

INDIGO has music and lyrics by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis (Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Best Song – ‘Before I Forget’), book by Kait Kerrigan (THE GREAT GATSBY: A NEW MUSICAL), is conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and Scott Evan Davis, and is directed by Catie Davis (international Resident Director of BEETLEJUICE and Associate Director of MOULIN ROUGE on Broadway) with musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brad Haak (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Palace Theatre, Broadway). The creative team also includes Set and Video Designer Andrzej Goulding (MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, Curve), Costume Designer Susan Kulkarni (COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, Empress Museum), Lighting Designer Jake DeGroot (ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, The Hudson Theatre), and Sound Designer Matt Peploe (BAT OUT OF HELL, UK tour). Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Sensitively exploring themes of living with Alzheimer’s, autism and synaesthesia, the musical’s run at Curve will include a range of accessible performances, with a Relaxed performance on Thursday 10 July, British Sign Language Interpreted on Friday 11 July, Captioned on Wednesday 9 July, Dementia Friendly on Thursday 17 July and Audio Described and Touch Tour on Saturday 19 July.

