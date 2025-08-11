Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison to Star In GRACE PERVADES World Premiere at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, and Second Half Productions have announced that Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison will lead the world premiere of David Hare’s Grace Pervades, directed by Jeremy Herrin. The highly anticipated new play will open at Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season beginning April 2026.

This sweeping new drama from one of Britain’s most celebrated playwrights brings to life the fascinating and often turbulent world of the Victorian stage. Grace Pervades tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, two of the era’s greatest theatrical luminaries, whose celebrated partnership captivated audiences. It also delves into the lives of Ellen’s brilliant yet troubled children—Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig—both of whom made lasting contributions to the evolution of British theatre and the performing arts.

Fiennes, one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, brings a formidable stage and screen presence to the role of Henry Irving. His distinguished career includes Tony and BAFTA Awards, as well as memorable performances in Hamlet, Antony and Cleopatra, and Straight Line Crazy. Miranda Raison, known for her commanding stage roles and screen performances in Spooks, War Horse, and Anne Boleyn, will portray Ellen Terry, widely regarded as the leading Shakespearean actress of her day.

Director Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies, People, Places & Things, Wolf Hall) leads a stellar creative team that includes set designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, lighting designer Peter Mumford, sound designer Elizabeth Purnell, and composer Paul Englishby. Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, with Joe Lichtenstein serving as associate director and Lucy Cullingford as movement director.

David Hare, whose works include Plenty, Skylight, and The Judas Kiss, has long been celebrated for his incisive storytelling and ability to capture complex characters against a vivid historical and political backdrop. Grace Pervades marks a return to the world of theatre history for the playwright, whose fascination with artists navigating public and private lives is at the heart of this new work.

Further casting will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets will go on sale mid-September 2025, with priority booking available via gracepervadestheplay.com.