Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Amadeo Fusca on THE CONDUCTOR

BWW caught up with Amadeo Fusca about bringing The Conductor to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get started in the world of comedy?

I got started in professional comedy when I won a Friars Club Roast Competition in 2013 where I bested 55 other comedians in three rounds at live roasts of Ricky Schroder, Gilbert Gottfried and Dennis Rodman. My prize was being invited to their inaugural Roast of Jack Black! I sat on the dais next to Amy Schumer, Bob Saget, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Lewis and the human form of cellulite himself, Jeff Ross (Roasted).

Can you tell us a bit about your show, The Conductor?

Ah, yes, my baby. The Conductor is a tragic comedy that is fast-paced, in-your-face, all-over-the-place absurdity. Through this mostly silent and very physical show, you'll go on a journey witnessing the rise and fall of “The World's Most Beloved Conductor,” Salvatore Giovanni. It starts funny, then gets serious, then gets INSANE! Actually, it just starts off insane :)

What inspired you to create the character of Salvatore Giovanni?

I always felt that conductors are so serious, yet their hand gestures could be interpreted as “suggestive,” so I wanted to marry the two. I pitched it to a writer friend, Joanna Tillman - she helped give it a vision with a choreographed concept and put it to music. We worked on it together and then she let me fly into the world adjusting it as I went along. I got a miraculous pitch for the ending by Jon Bander during the developmental stage journey that clinched my wholehearted confidence in the bit forever. I had been itching to perform something silent, physical, absurd and surprising to the audience for a longggg time.

What was the creative process like for The Conductor?

My brother Damiano and I went into the think tank to try and flesh out how we could extend Salvatore's world. We started taking around an eight-minute version that continued off of the bit and audiences responded in a big way. I pitched an outline to Chad Damiani who recommended that I “write the silent show first,” in which I do my best to set some ground rules to try and stay as silent as possible as per the bit itself. With that in mind, we started finding physical gags and prop gags that would develop into patterns that then developed into themes that helped serve the story. My good friend Jono also listened to countless hours of my ideas and offered us a key pitch which helped us solidify the overarching story. We're still trying out new ideas every show, but the story feels locked in.

What is it like to perform a solo show of your own versus being a part of a larger group like Stamptown?

Stamptown and Zach Zucker have truly opened up my eyes to an entirely new world that I wasn't a part of before. If it weren't for his generous invitations to perform in Stamptowns all over the globe, I would have never taken the leap to even consider that the character could have a full life past the original bit. Seeing Courtney Pauroso extend her Vanessa 5000 character into a full show was very inspiring as well. There's nothing in the world that can compare to the absolute loving camaraderie of being backstage with the talented legends at a Stamptown. I try to carry that level of love and enthusiasm into my solo work.

What is it like bringing The Conductor to the Edinburgh Fringe?

Exciting, exhilarating and expensive! I performed the bit all over Edinburgh and London last year to very enthusiastic crowds. So, essentially, I'm ecstatic to bring the entire story of Salvatore to Edinburgh!

What do you hope audiences take away from The Conductor?

I hope that audiences leave laughing and having fun! And maybe asking themselves “What the hell was that?!” But in a good way.

How would you describe The Conductor in one word?

Worthwhile.

The Conductor runs from 20 to 25 August at Zoo Playground 1 at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

