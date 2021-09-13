Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE LAST 5 YEARS

All new rehearsal images and behind the scenes rehearsal video have been released of the West End transfer of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical The Last Five Years. The production begins performances at the Garrick Theatre on Friday 17 September with the official opening night on Thursday 23 September.

Check out the photos and video below!

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is an emotionally powerful story about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical stars Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie. The creative team, led by director Jonathan O'Boyle, includes choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical director is Leo Munby. Casting is by Jane Deitch.



This will be the first time the musical will have had a significant run of length in the West End and this production has already had quite a journey, having opened at Southwark Playhouse both before and after the first lockdown. The Last Five Years was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.