Photos: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE UK and Ireland Tour

Brand new production photos have been released from the acclaimed production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe which has just opened at Leeds Playhouse. Check out the photos below!

Due to phenomenal demand in Leeds, where the show is running over the Christmas season, two extra performances have been added.

The 2025 tour of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe which will visit every major town and city in the UK and Ireland, including Leicester, Brighton, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin and a Summer Season at Sadlers Wells in London.

The production celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis' novel, and this week the show also marks C.S. Lewis’ birthday. The renowned novelist and scholar was born in Belfast on 29 November, 1898.

Award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an Associate Artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

Playing the Pevensie Children are: Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

The cast is completed by: Archie Combe (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin) Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson. The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Original Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Original Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Fight Director is Jonathan Holby, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Musical Director is Ben Goddard, the Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz. The Associate Director is Pip Minnithorpe, the Associate Lighting Designer is Emily Irish, the Associate Direcor and Associate Puppetry Director is Oliver Grant, Associate Magic and Illusions is by Spooky Nyman, the Associate Fight Director is Owain Gwynn, the Associate Movement Director is Jasmin Colangelo, the Production Manager is Phoebe Bath and the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will play in Leeds through Christmas 2024, and in 2025 is scheduled to visit Leicester Curve, Cardiff Millennium Centre, Liverpool Empire, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Theatre Royal Brighton, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Princess Theatre Torquay, Wycombe Swan Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, Grand Opera House York, Grand Opera House Belfast, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, King’s Theatre Glasgow, His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Bristol Hippodrome, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Sadlers Wells Theatre London, Hull New Theatre, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Plymouth Theatre Royal and The Lowry, Salford.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

