Photos: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert

You can now get a first look at production images and post-show shots of the cast and creative team of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert. See the photos here!

Last Sunday 17 August the musical made its UK professional premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre. The company were joined by the book writer Peter Parnell and lyricist Stephen Schwartz backstage after the performances. The third and final concert will take place on Sunday 24 August and will be signed.

Starring Ben Joyce & Oliver Hewing as Quasimodo, Zachary James as Claude Frollo, Christine Allado as Esmeralda, Dex Lee as Captain Phoebus and Adam Strong as Clopin with Lois Mia Chapman, Davide Fienauri, Caleb Lagayan, Emma Lloyd, Anna Marya Smith, Fanja Parent and Aaron Rahn. The production also features a 20 piece choir from the London Voices.

This extraordinary production brings to life Victor Hugo’s timeless tale of love, power, and redemption, set against the majestic backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral. With a story that still resonates today, this unique concert performance will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Prepare for an evening of soaring melodies, passionate performances, and the beauty of a timeless tale brought to life like never before!

Featuring a breathtaking symphonic score by legendary composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pocahontas). Prepare to be swept away by iconic songs like ‘Out There’, ‘God Help the Outcasts’, and ‘The Bells of Notre Dame’, all performed by a full orchestra, choir, and an all-star West End cast.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with musical direction by Olivier Award-winner Alan Williams, choreography by Olivier Award nominee Mark Smith, lighting design by Jamie Platt, costume design by Alice McNicholas, sound design by Sound Quiet Time, casting direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Harry Blumenau, production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group and creative signing consultation by Kevin Jewell.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan