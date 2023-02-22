Photos: See Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & More in Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
The production runs Wednesday 1st – Saturday 25th March 2023.
Sean Delaney (Kenny in Killing Eve, BBC; Life After Life, BBC; The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre), Evening Standard Award-nominated Shubham Saraf (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre; Shantaram, Apple TV+; Bodyguard, BBC/Netflix) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (The Nevers, HBO; Black Mirror, Netflix; The Capture, BBC) will star in Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
The show is from innovative, award-winning writer Joseph Charlton (Industry, HBO/BBC; ANNA X, Harold Pinter Theatre). Brilliant Jerks is a fast, touching and scandal-driven show based on the creation of a multi-billion-dollar car-hailing app. This follows a sell-out run at VAULT Festival in 2018, returning as a full-length production. Focusing on how these great tech empires are seemingly shaped by a relatively small number of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, it is a timely and fascinating production.
Directed by Katie-Ann McDonough (Charlie Russell Aims to Please, Mischief; Donal the Numb & Blackout, The Vaults) and produced by Rebecca Gwyther for RJG Productions (Amélie the Musical, Criterion Theatre; A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios) this mesmerising play follows the chain reaction of change, during a decade of fast-growing and unregulated technology, which has so profoundly affected our everyday lives.
Brilliant Jerks is inspired by the creation of infamous ride-hailing apps, audiences are taken behind the scenes of the big ideas that shape our modern-day society, from those at the top right down to those on the front lines day-to-day. The intertwining narratives highlight how tech giants inadvertently not only alter our patterns of behaviour, but also shine a light on the dangers of ignoring the responsibility which comes with power.
Photo credit: Nick Rutter
The cast of Brilliant Jerks
