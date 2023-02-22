Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & More in Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse

The production runs Wednesday 1st – Saturday 25th March 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Sean Delaney (Kenny in Killing Eve, BBC; Life After Life, BBC; The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre), Evening Standard Award-nominated Shubham Saraf (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre; Shantaram, Apple TV+; Bodyguard, BBC/Netflix) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (The Nevers, HBO; Black Mirror, Netflix; The Capture, BBC) will star in Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The show is from innovative, award-winning writer Joseph Charlton (Industry, HBO/BBC; ANNA X, Harold Pinter Theatre). Brilliant Jerks is a fast, touching and scandal-driven show based on the creation of a multi-billion-dollar car-hailing app. This follows a sell-out run at VAULT Festival in 2018, returning as a full-length production. Focusing on how these great tech empires are seemingly shaped by a relatively small number of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, it is a timely and fascinating production.

Directed by Katie-Ann McDonough (Charlie Russell Aims to Please, Mischief; Donal the Numb & Blackout, The Vaults) and produced by Rebecca Gwyther for RJG Productions (Amélie the Musical, Criterion Theatre; A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios) this mesmerising play follows the chain reaction of change, during a decade of fast-growing and unregulated technology, which has so profoundly affected our everyday lives.

Brilliant Jerks is inspired by the creation of infamous ride-hailing apps, audiences are taken behind the scenes of the big ideas that shape our modern-day society, from those at the top right down to those on the front lines day-to-day. The intertwining narratives highlight how tech giants inadvertently not only alter our patterns of behaviour, but also shine a light on the dangers of ignoring the responsibility which comes with power.

Photo credit: Nick Rutter

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks

The cast of Brilliant Jerks




