Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls

With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you’ll ever see, join the adventure.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

UK Productions and BH Live are presenting a super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. The star-studded cast, headed up by EastEnders bad boy Ricky Champ as 'Captain Hook' and Gemma Hunt as 'Tinker Bell', promises to be a fabulous festive production with guaranteed fun, laughs and adventure! With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you'll ever see, join the adventure this festive season.

Get a first look at the cast in character below!

Joining Ricky Champ and Gemma Hunt are CBBC and Crackerjack's Mark Rhodes as 'Smee' and Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter David Ribi as 'Peter Pan'. Also joining the company are Ohanna Greaves as 'Emily Darling' and Emma Jay Thomas as 'Mrs Darling'.

Join Peter, Smee, Tinker Bell, Emily and Ethel Mermaid on a brand-new swashbuckling adventure full of fun, laughter ... and crocodiles!

After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

And then there are the rumours ...

That a certain someone survived the stormy seas and is seeking revenge! Have you heard them too? People are saying ... that Hook is back!

So watch out ... he might be behind you!

Not to be missed, tickets and group bookings are available from bhlivetickets.co.uk with special early bird rates and super schools offers also available.

Photo credit: Elliot Franks

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Ricky Champ

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Ricky Champ

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Ricky Champ

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Mark Rhodes, Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt, David Ribi

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Mark Rhodes, Gemma Hunt, David Ribi

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Mark Rhodes, Gemma Hunt, David Ribi

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Mark Rhodes, David Ribi, Ricky Champ and Gemma Hunt

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Mark Rhodes

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Mark Rhodes and Ricky Champ

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Gemma Hunt

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
Gemma Hunt

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
David Ribi

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
David Ribi

Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
David Ribi, Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Ivano Turco Singing 'Let's Dance' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICALVIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Ivano Turco Singing 'Let's Dance' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICAL
October 21, 2022

Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its premiere on ITV in 2002 and ahead of a planned stage musical production, Big Broad Productions are next month releasing an 18-track studio cast recording of Footballers’ Wives The Musical. Listen to Ivano Turco singing a taster of ‘Let’s Dance’ here!
Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield HallsPhotos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
October 21, 2022

UK Productions and BH Live are presenting a  super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. Get a first look at the cast in character here!
Riverside Studios Announces Full Details Of Autumn SeasonRiverside Studios Announces Full Details Of Autumn Season
October 21, 2022

​​​​​​​Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at Riverside Studios have announced full details of the 2022 autumn season at the iconic Hammersmith arts centre.
Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL in the West EndCourtney Bowman and Andy Barke Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL in the West End
October 21, 2022

West End sensation Courtney Bowman will star as Kit De Luca and current cast member Andy Barke will take on the role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson in Pretty Woman the Musical from Tuesday 15 November.
The Hope Theatre Announces Winter Season; THE WEDDING SPEECH, NICE JEWISH BOY, and More!The Hope Theatre Announces Winter Season; THE WEDDING SPEECH, NICE JEWISH BOY, and More!
October 21, 2022

The Hope Theatre has announced details of its upcoming winter season, including a programme of productions this December where all tickets will be £10 in response to the cost-of-living crisis.