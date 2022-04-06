Photos: See New Images of Jonathan Bailey & Joel Harper-Jackson in COCK
The Olivier Award-winning Jonathan Bailey, who plays John in the production, is currently starring in the Netflix blockbuster, Bridgerton.
New photographs of Jonathan Bailey and Joel Harper-Jackson in Mike Bartlett's razor sharp, and hilarious play C O C K have been released today.
Check them out below!
C O C K is running at the Ambassadors Theatre in London until Saturday 4 June 2022.
The Olivier Award-winning Jonathan Bailey, who plays John in the production, is currently starring in the Netflix blockbuster, Bridgerton.
The full cast of C O C K is: Jonathan Bailey (John), Joel Harper-Jackson (M), Jade Anouka (W) and Phil Daniels (F).
The understudies are: Dominic Holmes (John and M), Jessica Whitehurst (W) and John Vernon (F).
The creative team for C O C K is: Director Marianne Elliott, Designer Merle Hensel, Lighting Designer Paule Constable, Sound Designer Ian Dickinson, Composer Femi Temowo, Movement Director Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, Casting Director Charlotte Sutton, Vocal Coach Hazel Holder and Associate Director Chloe Christian.
C O C K is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions.
Photo credit: Matt Crockett
Jade Anouka and Jonathan Bailey
Jade Anouka and Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey and Jade Anouka
Jonathan Bailey and Joel Harper-Jackson