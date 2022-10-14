Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Grace Mouat, Jacob Fowler & More in Rehearsals for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Oct. 14, 2022 Â 

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella runs at Hope Mill Theatre Tuesday 1st November - Sunday 11th December 2022.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The full cast includes: Grace Mouat (she/her) (SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde) who plays Ella; Jacob Fowler (he/him) (Heathers the Musical, Little Mix: The Search) who plays Prince Topher; Annie Aitken (she/her) (The Phantom of the Opera) who will play Madame; Julie Yammanee (she/her) (Carousel) who will play Marie/Fairy Godmother; Lee Ormsby (he/him) (Les Miserables) who will play Sebastian; Matthew McDonald (he/him) (HMS Pinafore) who will play Lord Pinkleton (U/S Prince Topher; Katie Ramshaw (she/her) (Jeremy Jordan in Concert) who will play Charlotte; Olivia-Faith Kamau (she/her) (Million Dollar Quartet) who will play Gabrielle; and Adam Filipe (he/him) (The Prince of Egypt) who will play Jean-Michel. Completing the cast will be featured ensemble members Morgan Broome (she/her) (U/S Madame/ Gabrielle); Lois Glain Postle (she/her) (U/S Marie/ Fairy Godmother); Ria Tanaka (she/her) (U/S Ella); Ella Valentine (she/her) (U/S Charlotte); Jamie Jonathan (he/him) (U/S Sebastian); Will Fisher (He/Him) (U/S Pinkleton); Trevor Lin (he/him); and Milo McCarthy (they/them) (U/S Jean-Michel).

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Photo credit: Dujonna Gift

Jacob Fowler

Grace Mouat

Matthew McDonald and Featured Ensemble

Lee Ormsby, Ella Valentine, Trevor Lin and Jacob Fowler

Katie Ramshaw, Annie Aitken and Olivia-Faith Kamau

Julie Yammanee

Grace Mouat and Julie Yammanee

Featured Ensemble

Featured Ensemble

Featured Ensemble


