Photos: SPANISH ORANGES World Premiere at The Playground Theatre

The Playground Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Spanish Oranges, the debut play by Alba Arikha, Samuel Beckett’s goddaughter, with direction from Myriam Cyr. Spanish Oranges will run at The Playground Theatre from Wednesday 11 February – Saturday 7 March. Get a first look at photos here.

Two artists. One marriage. Fiona is a novelist on the brink of fame with a new book that blurs the line between fiction and confession. Ivo, once a celebrated actor, has been cancelled—and he suspects Fiona’s success may be built on the bones of his downfall.

Set over a single turbulent morning, this razor-sharp play examines the shifting power dynamics between love and ambition, truth and narrative, art and the people it consumes.

Star of classic James Bond film The Living Daylights alongside Timothy Dalton, Maryam D'Abo (Cyrano De Bergerac, Toulouse; Beth Henley’s Abundance, Riverside Studios) leads a stellar cast in this blistering new play as ‘Fiona Stedman’ alongside Jay Villiers (Skylight, Theatre Clywd; The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Fox Pictures) as ‘Peter’, with Arianna Branca (Antigone, Edinburgh Fringe; Salomé, Edinburgh Fringe) as ‘Lydia Stedman’.



