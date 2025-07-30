Photos: ROMEO & JULIET Rehearsals at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the community production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet co-produced with Sadler’s Wells, adapted by Kwame Owusu, co-directed by Emily Ling Williams and Malik Nashad Sharpe. The production plays at Stratford East from Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 August bringing together young artists, two professional actors and the local Newham community.



The company, which showcases the breadth of local creativity and energy are (in alphabetical order): Joy Adeogun (Jess – young company); Sue Agyakwa (Citizen – community company); Aneeza Selina Ahmed (Joan – young company); Amélie Bardsley (Abigail – young dance company); Isobel Beney (Dance Captain – young dance company); Dhruv Bhudia (Romeo – young company); Katie Blake (Citizen – community company); Yaorao Cai (Citizen – young dance company); Bubbly Choudhury (Citizen – community company); Panitsa Christodoulou (Citizen – community company); Vernel Creavalle (Citizen – community company); Louis Donovan (Inner Romeo – young dance company); Claire Dooley (Citizen – community company); Alya Mey Dormen (Citizen – young dance company); Bre Francis (Princess – young company); Michael Grady-Hall (Brother Laurence); Sharon Grandison (Citizen – community company); Ben Hocken (Citizen – community company); Bill Hopkinson (Citizen - community company); Ying Hui Tham (Dance Captain & Citizen – young dance company); Sam Larson (Apothecary – young dance company); Natasha Lewis (Lady Capulet); Christvie Mvioki (Benvolio – young company); Joshua Ogbue (Mercutio – young company); Dami Ojobaro (Balthasar – young company); Shakira Paulas (Juliet – young company); Oliver Pritchard (Peter – young dance company); Rhys Quilley (Paris – young company); Louise Rowe (DJ – young company); Andi Rroku (Tybalt – young company); Ibraheem Shah (Citizen – community company); Nissy Valeria Surárez Maldonado (Citizen – young dance company); Nathan Terence Bucio (Page – young dance company); Naomi Tobias (Lady Montague – community company); Praeploy Pam Tomuan (Inner Juliet – young dance company); Polly Towers (Stephanie – young dance company); Sophia Towli (Citizen – young dance company) and Reanna Vernon (Citizen – community company).



The creative team includes Set and Costume Design: Liam Bunster; Lighting Design: Alex Fernandes; Sound Design: Nicola T Chang; Movement Direction: Malik Nashad Sharpe; Associate Choreography: BLUE MAKWANA; Associate Director: Roberta Zuric; Community Company Director: Simone Watson-Brown; Fight Director: Sam Lyon-Behan; Voice and Dialect: Hazel Holder; Intimacy Director: Adelaide Waldrop; Costume Supervisor: Olivia Ward; Production Management: Josh Collins; Company Stage Manager: Lois Sime; Deputy Stage Manager: Roni Neale; Assistant Stage Manager: Charlotte Smith Baker.

