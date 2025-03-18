Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL Cast in Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at the cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL in rehearsals here! The production will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 4 April 2025.

This powerful adaptation has a book by Bryony Lavery (writer of the Tony-nominated play Frozen), which breathes new life into the classic story, exploring the depths of friendship and ambition, and soundtrack by three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Francis “Eg” White, who has written songs for Adele, Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine and James Morrison. Also directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

The cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY includes Max Bowden, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul Jacob French and Tori Allen-Martin, who star as Rico ‘Ratzo’ Rizzo, Joe Buck and Cass.

Also starring in MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL is Elena Breschi as Delores, Joanne Henry as Grandma Sally, Nick Len as Swing, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Swing, Dean Makowski-Clayton as Student, Christian Maynard as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell as Mr O’Daniel, Matthew White as Towny.

The new musical is based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy which inspired the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.



Photo credit: Pamela Raith



Christian Maynard

Company

Hollie-Ann Lowe

Joanne Henry

Elena Breschi & Phoebe Roberts

Max Boden & Paul Jacob French

Max Boden & Paul Jacob French

Nick Winston & Paul Jacob French

Paul Jacob French, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Christian Maynard

Phoebe Roberts & Elena Breschi

Tori Allen Martin, Phoebe Roberts, Paul Jacob French & Hollie-Ann Lowe

Matthew White

Max Boden

Max Boden

Paul Jacob French

Paul Jacob French

Tori Allen Martin & Paul Jacob French

Tori Allen Martin

