Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour in Rehearsal

As Kim’s Convenience prepares to hit the road across the UK, all new rehearsal photos have been released. Joining James Yi in his role of the loveable yet stubborn patriarch Appa is Caroline Donica, once again as his on-stage daughter Janet. Check out the photos below!

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre, this family drama will tour with this special reunion at its heart and give wider audiences the chance to catch the evolving, comedic, and often tense relationship between Appa and Janet. Yi and Donica’s on-stage dynamic, honed from their previous run of the production across the pond at Georgia’s Aurora Theatre in 2023, captures the push and pull between first-generation immigrant values and the ambitions of the next generation, a theme prominent within Ins Choi’s award-winning play.

Yi and Donica will be joined by Candace Leung (Spent, BBC; Criminal Minds, CBS) as Umma, Daniel Phung (Blade Runner 2099, Amazon; Rain Dogs, HBO/BBC; My Neighbour Totoro, RSC) as Jung, and Andrew Gichigi (Kim’s Convenience, Riverside Studios; Anansi Boys, Amazon) as Alex. Uplifting and poignant, Kim’s Convenience’s intricate Canadian-Korean family relationships offers a universal perspective on generational divides, identity, and belonging. While rooted in the immigrant experience, the play’s themes resonate far beyond any one culture, capturing the tensions and tenderness between parents and children as they navigate the balance between tradition, modernity, and personal ambition. Through humour and heart, Kim’s Convenience sheds light on the shared human experience of family, making it a story that speaks to audiences from all backgrounds.

Winner of The Stage’s 2025 inaugural Campaign of the Year award and originally debuting at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 – where it won Best New Play and the Patron’s Pick – the play continues to champion East and Southeast Asian representation on stage and on screen. Inspiring the globally loved CBC and Netflix series of the same name, which saw 5 seasons and featured James Yi, the story’s captivating themes of identity, family, and intergenerational conflict has resonated with audiences across cultures and adaptations. This UK tour offers audiences nationwide the chance to experience the warm

Photo Credit: Victoria Davies Photography

Comments