News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look

RunningÂ March â€“ June 2025.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On-stage father and daughter reunite for theÂ UK Tour of Kimâ€™s Convenience, runningÂ March â€“ June 2025. Check out brand-new photos of the production!

As Kimâ€™s Convenience prepares to hit the road across the UK, a reunion is set to bring even moreÂ  heart to this beloved production. Joining James Yi (Kimâ€™s Convenience, Netflix; The Interview) inÂ  his role of the loveable yet stubborn patriarch Appa will be Caroline Donica, once again as hisÂ  on-stage daughter Janet. Marking their UK debut, the pairâ€™s return as the leading father andÂ  daughter duo brings an authentic chemistry to this much-loved story of family, tradition, andÂ  generational change.Â 

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre, this family drama will tour with thisÂ  special reunion at its heart and give wider audiences the chance to catch the evolving, comedic,Â  and often tense relationship between Appa and Janet. Yi and Donicaâ€™s on-stage dynamic, honedÂ from their previous run of the production across the pond at Georgiaâ€™s Aurora Theatre in 2023, captures the push and pull between first-generation immigrant values and the ambitions of theÂ  next generation, a theme prominent within Ins Choiâ€™s award-winning play.Â 

Yi and Donica will be joined by Candace Leung (Spent, BBC; Criminal Minds, CBS) as Umma,Â  Daniel Phung (Blade Runner 2099, Amazon; Rain Dogs, HBO/BBC; My Neighbour Totoro, RSC) asÂ  Jung, and Andrew Gichigi (Kimâ€™s Convenience, Riverside Studios; Anansi Boys, Amazon) as Alex.Â  Uplifting and poignant, Kimâ€™s Convenienceâ€™s intricate Canadian-Korean family relationships offers a universal perspective on generational divides, identity, and belonging. While rooted inÂ  the immigrant experience, the playâ€™s themes resonate far beyond any one culture, capturing theÂ  tensions and tenderness between parents and children as they navigate the balance between tradition, modernity, and personal ambition. Through humour and heart, Kimâ€™s Convenience sheds light on the shared human experience of family, making it a story that speaks toÂ  audiences from all backgrounds.Â 

Caroline Donica comments, I am beyond excited to join this incredible team for my UK theatricalÂ  debut performance in Kim's Convenience. I can't wait to bring Janet Kim to life alongside such aÂ  talented group of artists in a story with universal themes of family, growth, and cultural identity.Â  This is going to be an unforgettable experience!Â 

Winner of The Stageâ€™s 2025 inaugural Campaign of the Year award and originally debuting at theÂ  Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 â€“ where it won Best New Play and the Patronâ€™s Pick â€“ the playÂ  continues to champion East and Southeast Asian representation on stage and on screen.Â  Inspiring the globally loved CBC and Netflix series of the same name, which saw 5 seasons andÂ  featured James Yi, the storyâ€™s captivating themes of identity, family, and intergenerationalÂ  conflict has resonated with audiences across cultures and adaptations. This UK tour offersÂ  audiences nationwide the chance to experience the warmth, wit, and emotional power of Kimâ€™sÂ  Convenience.Â 

Photo Credit: Victoria Davies

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look Image
KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos