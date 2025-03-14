Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On-stage father and daughter reunite for theÂ UK Tour of Kimâ€™s Convenience, runningÂ March â€“ June 2025. Check out brand-new photos of the production!

As Kimâ€™s Convenience prepares to hit the road across the UK, a reunion is set to bring even moreÂ heart to this beloved production. Joining James Yi (Kimâ€™s Convenience, Netflix; The Interview) inÂ his role of the loveable yet stubborn patriarch Appa will be Caroline Donica, once again as hisÂ on-stage daughter Janet. Marking their UK debut, the pairâ€™s return as the leading father andÂ daughter duo brings an authentic chemistry to this much-loved story of family, tradition, andÂ generational change.Â

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre, this family drama will tour with thisÂ special reunion at its heart and give wider audiences the chance to catch the evolving, comedic,Â and often tense relationship between Appa and Janet. Yi and Donicaâ€™s on-stage dynamic, honedÂ from their previous run of the production across the pond at Georgiaâ€™s Aurora Theatre in 2023, captures the push and pull between first-generation immigrant values and the ambitions of theÂ next generation, a theme prominent within Ins Choiâ€™s award-winning play.Â

Yi and Donica will be joined by Candace Leung (Spent, BBC; Criminal Minds, CBS) as Umma,Â Daniel Phung (Blade Runner 2099, Amazon; Rain Dogs, HBO/BBC; My Neighbour Totoro, RSC) asÂ Jung, and Andrew Gichigi (Kimâ€™s Convenience, Riverside Studios; Anansi Boys, Amazon) as Alex.Â Uplifting and poignant, Kimâ€™s Convenienceâ€™s intricate Canadian-Korean family relationships offers a universal perspective on generational divides, identity, and belonging. While rooted inÂ the immigrant experience, the playâ€™s themes resonate far beyond any one culture, capturing theÂ tensions and tenderness between parents and children as they navigate the balance between tradition, modernity, and personal ambition. Through humour and heart, Kimâ€™s Convenience sheds light on the shared human experience of family, making it a story that speaks toÂ audiences from all backgrounds.Â

Caroline Donica comments, I am beyond excited to join this incredible team for my UK theatricalÂ debut performance in Kim's Convenience. I can't wait to bring Janet Kim to life alongside such aÂ talented group of artists in a story with universal themes of family, growth, and cultural identity.Â This is going to be an unforgettable experience!Â

Winner of The Stageâ€™s 2025 inaugural Campaign of the Year award and originally debuting at theÂ Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 â€“ where it won Best New Play and the Patronâ€™s Pick â€“ the playÂ continues to champion East and Southeast Asian representation on stage and on screen.Â Inspiring the globally loved CBC and Netflix series of the same name, which saw 5 seasons andÂ featured James Yi, the storyâ€™s captivating themes of identity, family, and intergenerationalÂ conflict has resonated with audiences across cultures and adaptations. This UK tour offersÂ audiences nationwide the chance to experience the warmth, wit, and emotional power of Kimâ€™sÂ Convenience.Â

Photo Credit: Victoria Davies

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour

Comments