Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL

Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre present brand-new play ANIMAL, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round the clock assistance. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Written by Jon Bradfield (Queers, BBC4; the Above The Stag Theatre adult pantomimes) and developed by disability activist and equality trainer Josh Hepple, ANIMAL is an authentic, hilarious, and heart-breaking look at hook-up culture, navigating relationships and how they intersect with practical needs and social barriers for disabled people. The play tours to Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London.

Christopher John-Slater (All of Us, National Theatre; The Dumping Ground, CBBC) plays David - gay, disabled and profoundly horny. David can't eat, drink or shower by himself without an assistant, let alone the rest... Totally inexperienced and refusing to let his impairment stop him, David embarks on a sexual and romantic odyssey, armed with wit, charm and impressive nudes - although somebody else had to take them. ANIMAL looks at how one man tries to keep it casual whilst relying on completely non-casual care. Can David juggle the uncertainty of romance, the crudeness of sexting and navigating Grindr, all whilst relying on assistance? Or in the end, maybe prejudice is the biggest disability of all?

Performance Dates

9th March - 2nd April 2023 Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard St, Manchester, M4 7JA

https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/animal/

12th April - 15th April 2023 Tobacco Factory Theatre, Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol, BS31TF

https://tobaccofactorytheatres.com/shows/animal/



19th April - 20th May 2023 Park Theatre Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3JP

https://parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/animal/