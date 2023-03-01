Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL

The tour kicks off 9th March – 2nd April 2023 at the Hope Mill Theatre.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre present brand-new play ANIMAL, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round the clock assistance. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Written by Jon Bradfield (Queers, BBC4; the Above The Stag Theatre adult pantomimes) and developed by disability activist and equality trainer Josh Hepple, ANIMAL is an authentic, hilarious, and heart-breaking look at hook-up culture, navigating relationships and how they intersect with practical needs and social barriers for disabled people. The play tours to Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory in Bristol and Park Theatre in London.

Christopher John-Slater (All of Us, National Theatre; The Dumping Ground, CBBC) plays David - gay, disabled and profoundly horny. David can't eat, drink or shower by himself without an assistant, let alone the rest... Totally inexperienced and refusing to let his impairment stop him, David embarks on a sexual and romantic odyssey, armed with wit, charm and impressive nudes - although somebody else had to take them. ANIMAL looks at how one man tries to keep it casual whilst relying on completely non-casual care. Can David juggle the uncertainty of romance, the crudeness of sexting and navigating Grindr, all whilst relying on assistance? Or in the end, maybe prejudice is the biggest disability of all?

Performance Dates

9th March - 2nd April 2023 Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard St, Manchester, M4 7JA
https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/animal/

12th April - 15th April 2023 Tobacco Factory Theatre, Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol, BS31TF
https://tobaccofactorytheatres.com/shows/animal/


19th April - 20th May 2023 Park Theatre Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3JP
https://parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/animal/

Photo Credit: Piers Foley

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater and Matt Ayleigh

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater, Harry Singh

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Christopher John Slater, Joshua Libard

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of ANIMAL
William Oxborrow



Full Cast Announced for ABIGAILS PARTY UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for ABIGAIL'S PARTY UK & Ireland Tour
The renowned London Classic Theatre have announced the full cast for their UK and Ireland tour of Mike Leigh’s classic comedy, Abigail’s Party. 
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
International bestselling author Kate Mosse OBE brings her first ever theatre tour, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
February 28, 2023

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28 February - 11 March.
Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in MarchLauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March
February 28, 2023

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.
Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's WellsLes Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells
February 28, 2023

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben 'Rubix' Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.   
Omnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's DayOmnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's Day
February 28, 2023

Omnibus Theatre celebrates International Women's Day on 8th March 2023 with a month of work from female theatre makers exploring life through the lens of womanhood. Learn more about the full season here!
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONSAdditional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
February 28, 2023

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
share