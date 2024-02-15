Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL. An Officer and a Gentleman opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 23 February 2024 and tours until 9 November.

The cast of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL includes Luke Baker as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French as Sid Worley, Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy, Melanie Masson as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne as Casey Seegar, Lucas Piquero as Eduardo Cortez, Chris Breistein as Finman, Wendi Harriott as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones as Troy and Danny Whelan as Craig. They are also joined by Julia Jones, Etisyai Philip, Mia Harrison, Lukin Simmonds, Will May and Ellie Grace Cousins.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.