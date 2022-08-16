Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Regional Premiere of KINKY BOOTS

The production will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 – 24 September

Aug. 16, 2022  

The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released rehearsal images for the first UK revival and regional premiere of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. The production will also mark 10 years since the musical's debut at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre in 2012.

The new production, which will be directed by Tim Jackson, will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 - 24 September (Press Night: 8 September) and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September - 22 October (Press Night: 29 September).

The full cast are: Jay Anderson (he/him) as Angel, Will Arundell (he/him, Queen of the Mist) as Harry/Bailey/Onstage Musical Director, Matt Corner (he/him, The Last Ship) as Charlie, Aruhan Galieva (she/her, Doctor Who) as Lauren, Keanu Adolphus Johnson (he/him, Never Lost At Home) as Lola, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome (she/her, Goldie's Oldies) as Georgie, George Lynham (he/she/they) as Angel, Roddy Lynch (he/him) as Don, Cavan Malone (they/them) as Angel, Tim Parker (he/him, Once) as Mr Price, Anna Soden (she/her, Five Children And It) as Nicola, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (she/her) as Pat and Hiromi Toyooka (she/her) as Angel. Casting for Young Lola and Young Charlie will be announced at a later date.

The full creative team are: Daniel Denton (he/him, Misty) as Video Designer, Tony Gayle (he/him, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as Sound Designer, Crystal Hantig (she/her) as Choreographer, Charlie Ingles (he/him, Anyone Can Whistle) as Musical Supervisor & Arranger, Tim Jackson (he/him, The Season) as Director, Jamie Platt (he/him, The Last Five Years) as Lighting Designer, Amanda Stoodley (she/her, Bloody Elle) as Set & Costume Designer and Molly Wilsher (she/her) as Assistant Director.

Photo Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

