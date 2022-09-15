Photos: Inside Rehearsal For IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

All new production photos have been released for Gary Owen's Iphigenia in Splott, starring Sophie Melville with direction from Rachel O'Riordan. The production opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on 30 September, with previews from 26 September, and runs until 22 October.

Stumbling down the street drunk at 11.30am Effie is the kind of girl you avoid making eye contact with. You think you know her, but maybe you don't know the half of it.

Effie's life is a mess of drink, drugs and drama every night, and a hangover worse than death the next day - till one night gives her the chance to be something more.

Photo Credit: Jennifer McCord