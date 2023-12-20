Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DON'T DESTROY ME at the Arcola Theatre

Performances run Wednesday 10th January – Saturday 3rd February 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January,  Don’t  Destroy Me  by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Known for reinvigorating forgotten masterpieces and bringing them to London theatres, this pivotal new production will share a tender and insightful story about Jewish refugees in post-war London.  

Check out all new rehearsal photos below!


Don’t Destroy Me will follow the story of Sammy, who comes to live with his father and stepmother, 15 years after they escaped Nazi Europe as refugees. Having grown up in Croydon, he is starting a new life as an apprentice in London; yet his arrival seems to shake the balance of the Jewish household. With no way to prepare him for what is to come, how will he forge these new relationships, and uncover hidden secrets to try to make life bearable?

Photo Credit: Phil Gammon

