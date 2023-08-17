Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert at the London Palladium

Performances are at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

Aug. 17, 2023

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...

Tickets sold out in just hours and a further run of six West End dates at the Lyric Theatre have been announced, Thursday 7 September - Sunday 11 September.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Sheuisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, four years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production (‘Chess in Concert’, ‘Kinky Boots in Concert’, ‘Treason the Musical in Concert’), Indie Theatrical and HoriPro.

Cast: Broadway legend Adam Pascal, Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan and Christian Ray Marbella join the previously announced Frances Mayli McCann, Dean John-Wilson and Joaquin Pedro Valdes to star in Death Note: THE MUSICAL in Concert. They are joined by an ensemble featuring Felipe Bejarano, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, Janine Somcio.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert at the London Palladium

