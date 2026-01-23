Photos: In Rehearsal for CROWN OF BLOOD, A Yoruba Adaptation OF MACBETH

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres have released rehearsal images for Crown of Blood, ahead of its world premiere in early 2026. The new play is a Yoruba-language reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, written by Oladipo Agboluaje and directed by Mojisola Kareem. The production was developed with the support of the National Theatre Generate Programme.

Crown of Blood will play at the Crucible Theatre from February 2 to February 7, 2026, with a press night on February 3, before transferring to the Belgrade Theatre from February 11 to February 14, 2026. A further UK tour is planned for spring 2027, including performances at the King's Theatre from March 3 to March 6.

The production marks a reunion for Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres following their collaboration on Death and the King’s Horseman. Set during the civil wars of 19th-century Yorubaland, Crown of Blood reimagines Macbeth through African storytelling traditions, focusing on power, ambition, and spiritual authority. The story follows General Aderemi, whose rise to Field Marshal fulfils a prophecy that ultimately leads him and his wife Oyebisi toward a violent quest for the throne.

The cast includes Kehinde Bankole as Oyebisi and Deyemi Okanlawon as Aderemi. They are joined by Omobolanle Akanbi, Jude Akuwudike, Tunji Falana, Patrice Naiambana, Adeniyi Olusola Morolahun, Adura Onashile, Kayefi Osha, Toyin Oshinaike, Mo Sesay, and Tope Tedela.

The creative team also includes designer Kevin Jenkins, movement director Ben Wright, sound designer Rob Hart, lighting designer Alexandra Stafford, and co-composer and musical director Kayefi Osha.

Tickets for Crown of Blood are on sale through Sheffield Theatres.

Photo Credit: Diva Creative



The Cast of THE CROWN OF BLOOD

The Cast of THE CROWN OF BLOOD

Kehinde Bankole and Deyemi Okanlawon

Mojisola Kareem

Jude Akududike

Patrice Naiambana and Deyemi Okanlawon

Tunji Falana

Omobolanle Akanbi

Deyemi Okanalawon and Adura Onashile

Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bethan Clark

Mo Sesay

Kayefi Osha

Patrice Naiamaba, Adura Onoshile, Tope Tedela