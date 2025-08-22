Photos: INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melting Pot and Birmingham Repertory Theatre will launch a major UK tour of Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, the first-ever stage adaptation of Colin Dexter's iconic detective. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room as the productions prepares to head out on tour.

The production opens at Birmingham Rep on Thursday, August 28, 2025, before traveling to theatres across the country.

Directed by Anthony Banks, the play stars Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Strictly Come Dancing) as Inspector Morse and Tachia Newall (Waterloo Road, Doctor Who) as Detective Sergeant Lewis.

The cast also features Robert Mountford, James Gladdon, Spin Glancy, Teresa Banham, Charlotte Randle, and Olivia Onyehara, with Josh Katembela and Eliza Teale completing the ensemble. Together, they bring to life Alma Cullen's chilling new mystery. When a young actress dies suddenly on stage, Morse and Lewis uncover dark secrets linked to events in Morse's own past, leading to a gripping investigation that blurs the line between the present and long-buried ghosts.

The tour will visit theatres in London, York, Nottingham, Bromley, Belfast, Brighton, Sheffield, Cheltenham, Woking, Norwich, Aylesbury, Liverpool, Oxford, Cardiff, Newcastle, Cambridge, Malvern, Edinburgh, Guildford, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Salford, following its Birmingham premiere. Tickets are available at www.inspectormorseonstage.com.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts builds on the legacy of ITV's Inspector Morse - hailed by Radio Times as "the greatest British crime series of all time" - which captivated audiences for over a decade and inspired the spin-offs Lewis and Endeavour. Alma Cullen, who previously wrote episodes of the television series, returns to Dexter's beloved characters in this new stage work.

Chambers and director Anthony Banks reunite for the tour following their collaboration on Dial M For Murder. Banks' extensive credits include The Girl on the Train, Steel Magnolias, Strangers on a Train, and numerous world premieres and revivals across the UK.

Presented by Simon Friend Entertainment Limited and Birmingham Rep, Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts offers audiences a chance to see the legendary detective in a thrilling new light on stage.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal

INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour In Rehearsal