Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the West End Transfer of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Oct. 11, 2021  

Rehearsal images are released for the West End transfer of the National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman, which will extend its run at the Duke of York's Theatre to 23 April 2022.

Check out the photos below!

The 16-strong cast is: Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane begins previews at the Duke of York's Theatre on 23 October. Due to popular demand the limited run will extend for a final 10 weeks until 23 April 2022.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday, spring half term. When his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean...

Plunged into a magical world, the children's survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane introduces audiences to Gaiman's magical world and the much-loved characters that inhabit it, showcasing the production's set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

Tickets can be booked via oceanwestend.com

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

James Bamford, Charlie Cameron, Nia Towle
James Bamford, Charlie Cameron, Nia Towle

James Bamford, Nia Towle, Steven Hoggett
James Bamford, Nia Towle, Steven Hoggett

James Bamford, Nia Towle
James Bamford, Nia Towle

James Bamford
James Bamford

Jamie Harrison, Katy Rudd and Gareth Aled
Jamie Harrison, Katy Rudd and Gareth Aled

Jamie Harrison
Jamie Harrison

Jeff D'Sangalang, Charleen Qwaye
Jeff D'Sangalang, Charleen Qwaye

Jeff D'Sangalang
Jeff D'Sangalang

Katy Rudd
Katy Rudd

Keiran Garland, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett, Charlie Cameron, Tom Mackley, Peter Twose
Keiran Garland, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett, Charlie Cameron, Tom Mackley, Peter Twose

Keiran Garland
Keiran Garland

Laura Rogers
Laura Rogers

Miranda Heath, Nicolas Tennant, Tom Mackley, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett
Miranda Heath, Nicolas Tennant, Tom Mackley, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett

Charleen Qwaye, Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, James Bamford, Peter Twose, Nia Towle, Tom Mackley, Ruby Ablett, Jeff D'Sangalang
Charleen Qwaye, Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, James Bamford, Peter Twose, Nia Towle, Tom Mackley, Ruby Ablett, Jeff D'Sangalang

Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang
Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang

Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, Katy Rudd, James Bamford
Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, Katy Rudd, James Bamford

Grace Hogg-Robinson, Miranda Heath
Grace Hogg-Robinson, Miranda Heath

Grace Hogg-Robinson, Nicolas Tennant, Finn Caldwell, Nia Towle, Peter Twose, James Bamford, Kieran Garland
Grace Hogg-Robinson, Nicolas Tennant, Finn Caldwell, Nia Towle, Peter Twose, James Bamford, Kieran Garland

Grace Hogg-Robinson, Tom Mackley
Grace Hogg-Robinson, Tom Mackley

Grace Hogg-Robinson
Grace Hogg-Robinson

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, Ruby Ablett, Siubhan Harrison, Finn Caldwell, James Bamford, Charleen Qwaye, Nicolas Tennant

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, Ruby Ablett, Siubhan Harrison, Finn Caldwell, James Bamford, Charleen Qwaye, Nicolas Tennant

Peter Twose

Peter Twose

Rachel-Leah Hosker and Charleen Qwaye

Rachel-Leah Hosker and Charleen Qwaye

Ruby Ablett

Ruby Ablett

Siubhan Harrison

Siubhan Harrison

Siubhan Harrison

Siubhan Harrison

The company

The company

Tom Mackley

Tom Mackley

Nia Towle, James Bamford

Nia Towle, James Bamford

Nicolas Tennant

Nicolas Tennant

Penny Layden, Gareth Aled, Peter Twose, Nia Towle

Penny Layden, Gareth Aled, Peter Twose, Nia Towle

Penny Layden, Vicki Manderson, Siubhan Harrison

Penny Layden, Vicki Manderson, Siubhan Harrison

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Peter Twose, Laura Rogers

Peter Twose, Laura Rogers

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, James Bamford, Nia Towle

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, James Bamford, Nia Towle


