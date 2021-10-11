Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the West End Transfer of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Rehearsal images are released for the West End transfer of the National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman, which will extend its run at the Duke of York's Theatre to 23 April 2022.

The 16-strong cast is: Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane begins previews at the Duke of York's Theatre on 23 October. Due to popular demand the limited run will extend for a final 10 weeks until 23 April 2022.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday, spring half term. When his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean...

Plunged into a magical world, the children's survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane introduces audiences to Gaiman's magical world and the much-loved characters that inhabit it, showcasing the production's set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

Tickets can be booked via oceanwestend.com

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan



James Bamford, Charlie Cameron, Nia Towle



James Bamford, Nia Towle, Steven Hoggett



James Bamford, Nia Towle



James Bamford



Jamie Harrison, Katy Rudd and Gareth Aled



Jamie Harrison



Jeff D'Sangalang, Charleen Qwaye



Jeff D'Sangalang



Katy Rudd



Keiran Garland, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett, Charlie Cameron, Tom Mackley, Peter Twose



Keiran Garland



Laura Rogers



Miranda Heath, Nicolas Tennant, Tom Mackley, Penny Layden, Ruby Ablett



Charleen Qwaye, Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, James Bamford, Peter Twose, Nia Towle, Tom Mackley, Ruby Ablett, Jeff D'Sangalang



Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang



Finn Caldwell, Penny Layden, Katy Rudd, James Bamford



Grace Hogg-Robinson, Miranda Heath



Grace Hogg-Robinson, Nicolas Tennant, Finn Caldwell, Nia Towle, Peter Twose, James Bamford, Kieran Garland



Grace Hogg-Robinson, Tom Mackley



Grace Hogg-Robinson

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, Ruby Ablett, Siubhan Harrison, Finn Caldwell, James Bamford, Charleen Qwaye, Nicolas Tennant

Peter Twose

Rachel-Leah Hosker and Charleen Qwaye

Ruby Ablett

Siubhan Harrison

Siubhan Harrison

The company

Tom Mackley

Nia Towle, James Bamford

Nicolas Tennant

Penny Layden, Gareth Aled, Peter Twose, Nia Towle

Penny Layden, Vicki Manderson, Siubhan Harrison

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Penny Layden

Peter Twose, Laura Rogers

Peter Twose, Nicolas Tennant, James Bamford, Nia Towle