Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Trish Wadley Productions

Directed by Nicky Allpress, the production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July. 

Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre present the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. See photos from inside rehearsal below!

Joining the previously announced Amber Anderson (Evelyn) and Luke Newton (Adam), are Carla Harrison-Hodge (Jenny) and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Phillip). Directed by Nicky Allpress, the production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July.

From the producers of Clybourne Park, this will be the first major revival of The Shape of Things since 2004 - a dark comedy about the drama of human relationships and the nature of love and art.

How far would you go for love? For art? What would you be willing to change? What price might you pay?

Adam, a geeky young student, works part-time in an art museum and video store to pay his way through college. When he meets post-grad art student Evelyn, his life changes as she instils in him a new-found confidence. As she encourages him to change his appearance, soon Adam is attracting attention he has never had before. But how much will he change his perception of himself from what he used to be to what he believes he wants to be?

The Shape of Things premièred at the Temporary Almeida Theatre at Kings Cross in 2001, directed by Neil LaBute, with Paul Rudd as Adam, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn, Gretchen Mol as Jenny, and Fred Weller as Phillip. The London production opened Off-Broadway later that year, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. LaBute wrote and directed a 2003 comedy drama film based on his play, featuring the original cast. The play has been revived in Dublin, London and New York.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Amber Anderson

Luke Newton and Amber Anderson

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Luke Newton and Amber Anderson

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Luke Newton

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Carla Harrison-Hodge

Full company with director Nicky Allpress

Carla Harrison-Hodge, Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Amber Anderson and Luke Newton

Carla Harrison-Hodge, Amber Anderson and Luke Newton

Luke Newton and Amber Anderson




close sound sound