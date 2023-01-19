Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at the Royal Albert Hall.

The must-see show will now run until 5 March, with audiences invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Go inside opening night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Royal Albert Hall. The must-see show will now run until 5 March, with audiences invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination. See photos from opening night below!

Featuring 13 jaw dropping acts, including six never seen before in the UK, KURIOS takes aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution, promising to be a larger-than-life steampunk spectacle for people of all ages. The show fittingly arrives in 2023 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, the venue where the show truly belongs, with the residency coming to the hall at the end of the venue's 150th anniversary.

The run of KURIOS marks the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold almost 3.8 million tickets since 1996. The shows also mark over 2,000 Cirque du Soleil performances in the UK in 32 years.

The only historic venue worldwide to have installed permanent technology to accommodate Cirque du Soleil's wonderous performances, this year the Royal Albert Hall in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil have installed additional steelwork beneath the stalls to strengthen the venue in specific locations allowing this and all future Cirque du Soleil shows to be bigger and better than ever before. In addition, for the first time the production of KURIOS at the hall will require the floor to be elevated to accommodate the unusual set design, transforming the ground level of the venue to the eyes of the regular visitor. KURIOS at the Royal Albert Hall promises to be a circus event like no other.

Critically acclaimed the world over, KURIOS-Cabinet of curiosities astonishingly revisits the signature Cirque du Soleil style of performance by weaving jaw-dropping acrobatics with a refreshing touch of poetry, artistry and humour. Featuring never seen before acts, KURIOS is a mind-boggling escape from reality, unveiling a festive, steampunk-inspired universe where the unexpected lies at every corner.

In an alternate yet familiar past, KURIOS steps inside the mechanical lab of an inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world-a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. Once the inventor succeeds to unlock the door to this world of wonders, time comes to a complete stop and an uplifted cast of otherworldly characters invades his curios cabinet, bringing his makeshift creations to life one by one. As the visible becomes invisible and perspectives transform, KURIOS bursts into a celebration of the power of the imagination.

Written and directed by Michel Laprise, he joined Cirque du Soleil in 2000, having previously worked in theatre for nine years as an actor, director and artistic director. Since then, he has co-written and directed the Virtual Reality movie 'Kurios: Inside the Box' which won three awards, including the Emmy Daytime award in the Outstanding Interactive Media category, and also wrote and directed Cirque du Soleil's 40th production, 'SEP7IMO DIA - No Descansaré'. Additionally, he has collaborated with pop star Madonna, directing her 2012 MDNA tour and providing artistic direction to her Super Bowl XLVI halftime show.

Premiered in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances brought to life by its cast of 49 world-class artists.

Photo Credit: Goff Photos

Faye Brooks
Faye Brooks

Ennia Oluku
Ennia Oluku

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh

Eliza Butterworth
Eliza Butterworth

David Seaman and Guest
David Seaman and Guest

David Frost
David Frost

Charlotte Jackson Coleman
Charlotte Jackson Coleman

Charlie Brooks
Charlie Brooks

Carrie Fletcher
Carrie Fletcher

Candice Brown
Candice Brown

Gaia Wise
Gaia Wise

Gabby Wong
Gabby Wong

Freddie Fox
Freddie Fox

Fried Siriex
Fried Siriex

Fern McCann
Fern McCann

Blake Harrison
Blake Harrison

Anthea Turner
Anthea Turner

Anna Williamson
Anna Williamson

Andi Osho
Andi Osho

AJ Pritchard
AJ Pritchard

Brendyn Hatfield
Brendyn Hatfield

Sophie Hermann
Sophie Hermann

Sinitta
Sinitta

Sian Brooke
Sian Brooke

Scarlette Douglas
Scarlette Douglas

Ruth Gemmell
Ruth Gemmell

Will Kemp
Will Kemp

Sophie Lloyd
Sophie Lloyd

Jess Wright
Jess Wright

Jeremy Vine
Jeremy Vine

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at the Royal Albert Hall.

Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons

Imogen Thomas
Imogen Thomas

Hayley Palmer
Hayley Palmer

Hannah Spearitt
Hannah Spearitt

Mandip Gill
Mandip Gill

Lorraine Ashbourne
Lorraine Ashbourne

Leigh Francis
Leigh Francis

Lee Mack
Lee Mack

Laura Tobin
Laura Tobin

Laura Hamilton
Laura Hamilton

Kelly Holmes
Kelly Holmes

John Altman
John Altman

Joe Tasker
Joe Tasker

Ranvir Singh
Ranvir Singh

Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens

Precious Muir
Precious Muir

Nikki Chapman
Nikki Chapman

Michael Joseph Hardwick
Michael Joseph Hardwick

Greg Rusedski
Greg Rusedski

Grecia de la Paz
Grecia de la Paz




