Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Julia Pascal's 12:37 at Pascal Theatre Company
The drama opens at Finborough Theatre on 1 December and runs until 21 December.
Pascal Theatre Company is presenting the world première of 12:37 at Finborough Theatre, the new play from award-winning writer and director Julia Pascal. Pascal directs Alex Cartuson (Paul Green), Ruth Lass (Minnie Green/Shoshana Liebovicz), Danann McAleer (Harry Cohen/Jonathan Stein), Lisa O'Connor (Eileen O'Reily/Rina Goldberg) and Eoin O'Dubhghaill (Cecil Green). The drama opens at Finborough Theatre on 1 December and runs until 21 December.
Get a first look at photos below!
At 12:37pm on 22 July 1946, the King David Hotel in Jerusalem was bombed. Ninety-one people were killed, forty-six wounded. The explosion was carried out by right-wing Zionists, targeting the headquarters of the British in Palestine.
Two Irish Jewish brothers journey from Dublin to combat antisemitism on the streets of East London. Their Irish nationalism propels them towards Jewish nationalism in the common struggle against British Imperialism.
12:37 raises complex and controversial questions around Jewish violence, homeland and national identity in a stunning new play that is both a hard-hitting historical epic and an intimate family drama.
