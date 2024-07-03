Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of A CHORUS LINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for the UK tour of Curve’s hit revival of A CHORUS LINE, currently playing at Curve until 13 July, with a summer season at Sadler’s Wells, before embarking on a UK tour. Check out the photos below!

The company includes Adam Cooper as Zach, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie, Jocasta Almgill as Diana Morales, Lydia Bannister as Bebe Benzenheimer, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Archie Durrant as Mark Anthony, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Katie Lee as Kristine Urich, Mireia Mambo as Richie Walters, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner, Manuel Pacific as Paul San Marco, Ashley-Jordon Packer as Larry, Kate Parr as Maggie Winslow, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong,Redmand Rance as Mike Costa, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Toby Seddon as Bobby Mills, Amy Thornton as Shelia Bryant and Louie Wood as Don Kerr.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Yuki Abe, Fin Adams, Katrina Dix, Imogen Rose Hart, Laura Hills, Josh Kiernan and Joshua Steel.

This production was originally staged at Curve, Leicester in Christmas 2021 and is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Ellen Kane. A Chorus Line features set design by Grace Smart, orchestration and musical supervision by David Shrubsole, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical direction by Matthew Spalding. Casting is by Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting. The show’s orchestra will be supported by music licensing company, PPL.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments