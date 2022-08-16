Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE CHERRY ORCHARD at the Yard Theatre

All new portraits have been released as casting has been announced for The Cherry Orchard at The Yard Theatre and HOME, Manchester.

The cast includes Chandrika Chevli, Neil D'Souza, Aaron Gill, Anjali Jay, Samar Khan, Hari Mackinnon, Gavi Singh Chera, Maanuv Thiara and Tripti Subha Tripuraneni.



Check out the photos below!



The production runs 5 September - 22 October at The Yard Theatre and 2 - 19 November at HOME, Manchester.

An old starship travels through space, almost at the speed of light, searching for a home billions of miles from earth.



Like their ancestors before them, the crew were born on this ship, this voyage is all they've ever known. And then-



A planet is spotted



In a habitable zone!



Imagine what we could do with the place



It's a miracle

But not everyone wants to see it.

Captain Ramesh is adamant that they can't leave- but the downdeckers are getting restless-something has to change. Will they leap into a new future, or stay stuck on this journey forever?

Vinay Patel reimagines Chekhov's bittersweet play for 2022 and beyond, in a world premiere production directed by James Macdonald.

A The Yard Theatre, ETT and HOME co-production, co-commissioned by The Yard Theatre and ETT, playing at The Yard Theatre, London from 5 September - 22 October and HOME, Manchester from 2 - 19 November 2022.

Vinay Patel, playwright says: "I adore these actors. They're sharp, open-hearted and effortlessly funny - everything you need to make The Cherry Orchard sing and I reckon Chekhov would be delighted. Working on a sci-fi production with a large cast of South Asian heritage is a proper dreamland, but the most exciting aspect of it for me is how that heritage is not a point of difference on our spaceship. They are simply complex people (especially the ones that are robots)".