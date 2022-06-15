Photos: First Look at THE SOUTHBURY CHILD at Chichester Festival

Check out all new images of The Southbury Child, directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Joining Alex Jennings in Stephen Beresford's The Southbury Child are Holly Atkins, Josh Finan, Jack Greenlees, Hermione Gulliford, Jo Herbert, Phoebe Nicholls, Racheal Ofori and Sarah Twomey.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, The Southbury Child will run at Chichester Festival Theatre through 25 June 2022.and then at the Bridge Theatre from 1 July to 27 August 2022. Set designs are by Mark Thompson with costume by Yvonne Milnes, sound by George Dennis and lighting by Max Narula.

Sharp-witted, wilful and frequently drunk, David Highland has kept a grip on his parish through a combination of disordered charm and high-handed determination. But when his conscience forces him to take a hard line with a parishioner who wants Disney balloons at a family funeral, he finds himself dangerously isolated from public opinion. As his own family begins to fracture, David must face a future that threatens to extinguish not only his position in the town, but everything he stands for.

Stephen Beresford's very funny new play is a deeply humane exploration of family, faith, tradition and tolerance in a rapidly changing world.