Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

The show is now running at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 1 July 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

All new production images have been released of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON A New Musical by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, which is now running at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 1st July 2023.

In the roles of Benjamin Button and Elowen Keene are Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker and Molly Osborne. They lead the 12-strong actor-musician ensemble featuring Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Tonny Shim.

Discover a sleepy fishing harbour on the north coast of Cornwall, home to a most curious story.
 

Born in rather unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button is an old man, not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Locked away from the world and branded a monster, Benjamin dreams of the chance to live a little life. More than anything, he dreams of love. With no hope of finding it, Benjamin resigns himself to a life of solitude, until, one day, a miracle occurs - the local barmaid, Elowen Keene. But as the years come and go, time and tide threaten to tear the two apart. 

Experience this extraordinary, inspiring, and timeless tale of a love that defies all odds. Set to a thunderous, foot-stomping folk score, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON reminds us, no matter how much time we have, to make every second count.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Tender and the Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with choreography and movement by Chi-San Howard, co-music supervision by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, and musical direction by Mark Aspinall.

Photo Credit: Juan Coolio

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC Photo
Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC

Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his brand new stand up show this Autumn.

London Classic Theatre Extends UK and Ireland Tour of ABIGAILS PARTY Photo
London Classic Theatre Extends UK and Ireland Tour of ABIGAIL'S PARTY

London Classic Theatre has announced fourteen further venues for its smash-hit UK and Ireland tour. Abigail's Party extends its run for three months until 7 October.

Drag King Cabaret-Inspired Play MODEST Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Drag King Cabaret-Inspired Play MODEST Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A drag king-cabaret-inspired play about Victorian superstar artist Elizabeth Thompson visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Storyhouse Unveils A Great Midsummer Spectacular In Grosvenor Park Photo
Storyhouse Unveils A Great Midsummer Spectacular In Grosvenor Park

Storyhouse is set to fill Grosvenor Park with a spectacular and unmissable programme of performances, events and activities this summer. 


More Hot Stories For You

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End ExperienceWest End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This AutumnMike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word FestivalApples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You