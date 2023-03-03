Photos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse

Following a sell-out run at VAULT Festival in 2018, Brilliant Jerks has returned as a full-length production at Southwark Playhouse. From innovative award-winning writer Joseph Charlton (Industry, HBO/BBC; ANNA X, Harold Pinter Theatre), the show is a fast, touching and scandal-driven show based on the creation of a multi-billion-dollar app.

Brilliant Jerks stars Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf, and Kiran Sonia Sawar.

In 2008, an entrepreneur leaves a tech conference in Paris. As he stands on the street, unable to hail a cab, an idea lands with the falling snow: tap a button, get a ride. Ten years later, Mia drives nights in Manchester, Sean is recruited as the brightest new programmer and Tyler moves onto yet another new future. This is the story of one brilliant idea, and the impact on the lives of many.

This mesmerising play follows the chain reaction of change, during a decade of fast-growing and unregulated technology, which has so profoundly affected our everyday lives. Inspired by the creation of infamous ride-hailing apps, audiences are taken behind the scenes of the big ideas that shape our modern-day society, from those at the top right down to those on the front lines day-to-day.

Focusing on how these great tech empires are seemingly shaped by a relatively small number of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, Brilliant Jerks is a timely and fascinating production. The intertwining narratives highlight how tech giants inadvertently not only alter our patterns of behaviour, but also shine a light on the dangers of ignoring the responsibility which comes with power.

The production runs through Saturday 25th March 2023.