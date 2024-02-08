Photos: First Look at New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

New cast members include Owain Arthur, Timmika Ramsay and more.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 1 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 2 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos

New cast members are currently in rehearsal for the immersive production of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. They will start performances from Monday 26 February.

Check out rehearsal photos below! 
 
The exciting lineup of new cast members ahead of the productions first anniversary are Owain Arthur (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Lord of the Rings) as Nathan Detroit and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge, Cinderella) as the new Miss Adelaide. George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, MAMMA MIA!) continues his lead role as Sky Masterson, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Howard Goodall's Love Story, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) continues playing Sarah Brown.
 
Other additions to the cast are Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away; nominated for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda (for the RSC), Man of La Mancha, The Wind in the WiIlows) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show, Cotton Candy and Cocaine in NYC) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird, Juno and The Paycock, Rough Crossing) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.
 
Continuing in the cast, Iroy Abesamis (Swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Saffi Needham (Ensemble), James Revell (Swing), Charlotte Scott (Swing, Co-Dance Captain), and Dale White (Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain) will be joined by new ensemble cast members; Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.
 
Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – opened on 14 March 2023, marking Nick Hytner’s first musical presented at the Bridge Theatre. The award-winning musical takes its audience on a whirlwind adventure from Broadway to Havana. In November 2023, the production won Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. 
 

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Arlene Phillips

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Celinde Schoenmaker

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Cornelius Clarke

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
George Ioannides

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Guys & Dolls New Cast

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Jonathan Andrew Hume

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
L-R (back) Jonathan Andrew Hume, (front) Timmika Ramsay, Lucie Horsfall, Tanisha Brown

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Fillipo Coffano, Tanisha Brown, Dominic Lamb , Lucie, Sophie, Siân Nathaniel-Jam

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
James Revell, Sophie Pourret, Charlotte Scott, James Cousins, Siân Nathaniel-James, Timmika Ramsay

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Jonathan Andrew Hume, Owain Arthur, Ryan Pidgen

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Jonathan Andrew Hume, Ryan Pidgen

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Owain Arthur, Dashaun Vegas

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Timmika Ramsay, Owain Arthur

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Owain Arthur

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Owain Arthur, Timmika Ramsay

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive
Timmika Ramsay




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Get a first look at footage of the immersive production of Guys and Dolls, now playing at the Bridge Theatre! 

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre
Photos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door TheatreShelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door Theatre
IN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This MarchIN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This March

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MOULIN ROUGE!
WICKED
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You