Photos: First Look at Louis Gaunt in MARY POPPINS

All new photos have been released from the West End production of Mary Poppins, as Louis Gaunt takes over the role of Bert. Gaunt replaces Charlie Stemp whilst he performs as Bobby in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Crazy for You this summer.

Check out the photos below!

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins will celebrate its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on 8 January 2023.

The cast continues with Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Louis Gaunt as Bert, Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman. Charlie Stemp will return to play Bert from 26 September 2022.

Mila Carlton-Paterson, Sophie Hartley-Booth, Arabella McDermott, Alex Munden and Molly Pearson will alternate the role of Jane Banks from 10 August 2022, with Cian Eagle-Service, George Hamblin, Oscar Noble, Sebastian Selwood and Joseph Sharpe alternating the role of Michael Banks.

Also from 10 August 2022, the new ensemble comprises Alistair Beattie, Lydia Boulton, Sam Brown, Stan Doughty, Mark Goldthorp, Peter Houston, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Francesca Lara Gordon, Chloe Macgregor, Kris Manuel, Tania Mathurin, Robbie McMillan, Laura Medforth, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Alex Pinder, Johnny Randall, Christine Tucker, Scott Waugh and Taela Yeomans-Brown. The new swings comprise Yves Adang, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Lyndsey Gardiner, Hannah-Faith Marram, Joe Press and Ben Redfern.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, this production of Mary Poppins opened in October 2019 and played to March 2020 when it closed due to the Covid shutdown. Post pandemic the production re-opened in August 2021 with nightly standing ovations and will now play a further six-month extension into Christmas and New Year. Mary Poppins continues to spread her magic around the globe, having just opened in Tokyo earlier this year and Sydney in May where it has been received wonderfully by critics and audiences alike.

The stage production originally opened in the West End in December 2004, running for over 1,250 performances. During this time, the production won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award. Subsequently the Tony Award®-winning Broadway production ran for over six years. Mary Poppins was also the winner of Best Musical Revival at the 2020 Whatsonstage Awards and Best Set Design and Best Theatre Choreographer awards at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

The magical story of the world's favourite Nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane has been triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The stage version of Mary Poppins, brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original beloved Walt Disney film, continues to be a smash hit around the world since its opening in London 18 years ago.

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music are by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Book is by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher. This production of Mary Poppins has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Sound design is by Paul Gatehouse and lighting is by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan