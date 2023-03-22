Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside Studios

Performances run 17 March - 22 April.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Get a first look at Killing the Cat, opening tonight at Riverside Studios. Performances run 17 March - 22 April. Check out the photos below!

What happens when you're falling for someone but don't share their beliefs? What happens when you're so sure you're right you won't move an inch? Does love stand a chance?

In the heady world of the romantic poets, scientific theories and certainties, can lust and love keep two polar opposites together beyond the first night?

'Killing The Cat' is a new transatlantic collaboration between an Anglo-American writing team and UK and US producers. With book and lyrics by 'Walking With Dinosaurs' writer Warner Brown and music by radical American composer Joshua Schmidt, 'Killing The Cat' has its world première in London this spring, prior to Off-Broadway. Directed by Jenny Eastop, the show runs at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April 2023. Press Night is Wednesday 22 March at 7.30pm.

The cast incldues Madalena Alberto, Molly Lynch, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Tim Rogers, and Kluane Saunders.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

