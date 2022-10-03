Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Juliet Stevenson & More in THE DOCTOR in the West End

The cast also features Doña Croll, Juliet Garricks, Preeya Kalidas and more.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, opened at the Almeida in August 2019, with Juliet Stevenson in the title role. This is their third collaboration together to transfer to the West End, previous ones being Mary Stuart in 2018 and Oresteia in 2015. The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in 2020, before it was due to transfer to the West End. This was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Get a first look at photos below!

Joining the previously announced Juliet Stevenson, and returning to the production are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (The Lion King), Mariah Louca (Best Of Enemies), Daniel Rabin (King Lear), Naomi Wirthner (An Evening At The Talkhouse) and Hannah Ledwidge on drums.

New cast members include Doña Croll (The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), John Mackay (Oresteia), Matilda Tucker (The Snow Queen) and Sabrina Wu.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

3800 STALLS TICKETS - PRICED AT JUST £25 will be available across the run exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATG Tickets (just select the 'NHS/Blue Light' option whilst booking, and present one ID per transaction when you arrive).

The production is playing at Duke Of York's Theatre, St. Martin's Lane, London, WC2N 4BG.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Preeya Kalidas and Juliet Stevenson

Naomi Wirthner and Juliet Stevenson

Naomi Wirthner

Matilda Tucker

Matilda Tucker and Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Stevenson, Juliet Garrick, and John Mackay

The cast

John Mackay and Juliet Stevenson and The Cast

Doña Croll

Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Garricks and Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Garricks

Juliet Stevenson and the cast

Juliet Stevenson and Juliet Garricks





