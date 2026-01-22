Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer Ahead of PRIMA FACIE UK & Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jodie Comer will return to her acclaimed, Olivier and Tony Award winning performance in Suzie Miller’s multi award winning play, Prima Facie, this week. The ‘Something has to change’ tour of the UK & Ireland opens at Richmond Theatre on Friday 23 January 2026.

After opening in Richmond the production, for which Suzie Miller also won an Olivier Award for Best Play, will tour to a further 8 venues across Dublin (Gaiety Theate), Edinburgh (Royal Lyceum), Cardiff (New Theatre), York (Grand Opera House), Bath (Theatre Royal), Canterbury (Marlowe Theatre) Birmingham (The Rep) and finish in Liverpool (Playhouse).

Jodie will play Tessa in this gripping, one-person play which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Along with unanimous rave reviews, Jodie won the Olivier Award when she made her theatrical debut in the production at The Harold Pinter Theatre in London and subsequently also won the Tony Award when the play transferred to Broadway. The NTLive and Empire Street Productions live capture has also enjoyed two record breaking theatrical releases.

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; prosecuting; cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Photo credit: Rankin