Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre

The production opens tonight and runs to 17 December.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's epic musical 'From Here To Eternity' opens tonight - the first London revival in a newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre, where it runs to 17 December. Check out all new photos below!
The cast features Jonny Amies, Jonathon Bentley, Desmonda Cathabel, Leonard Cook, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington, Joseph Vella.

Creative team: Director Brett Smock, Set & Costume Designer Stewart J. Charlesworth, Musical Director, Orchestrations and New Musical Arrangements Nick J. Barstow, Choreographer Cressida Carré, Sound Designer Chris Murray, Lighting Designer Adam King, Projection Designer Louise Rhoades-Brown, Costume Supervisor Lucy Lawless, Casting Director Jane Deitch, Production Manager James Anderton, Produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited, General Management by Chris Matanlé.

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'From Here To Eternity' is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful and conflicted paradise.

Adapted from the classic novel by James Jones, this breathtaking musical unites the writing talents of Tim Rice (lyrics), Stuart Brayson (music) and Donald Rice and Bill Oakes (book), and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director/The Rev Theatre Company).

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Jonathon Bentley

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Robin Hayward

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Jonny Amies

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Callum Henderson, Jack Ofrecio, James Mateo-Salt

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Jack Ofrecio, James Mateo-Salt

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Carley Stenson

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Jonny Amies

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Cast

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Cast




